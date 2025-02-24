Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s plan to sign a new centre-back this summer amid interest in AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

Liverpool have been inactive in the transfer market following Arne Slot’s arrival as Federico Chiesa was their only signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Reds also have an agreement with Valencia to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, but he will not join the Premier League giants until this summer.

Despite this, Slot’s side have massively surpassed expectations this season as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Still, this season could be the end of an era for Liverpool as three of their best players are among the 20 leading footballers who could become free agents in the summer.

Replacements could be required for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and/or Trent Alexander-Arnold as potential moves to several European giants or the Saudi Pro League have been mentioned.

Liverpool are also expected to sign a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson this summer as the veteran Scotland international has looked past it at times this season.

They are also likely to pursue a new centre-back even if Van Dijk stays as they need a centre-back for the future.

Romano has confirmed Liverpool’s plan to land a new centre-back as they “want to invest on young players for the present and future”.

“Liverpool are really, really advancing in the process to identify the centre-back they want to sign in the summer. Liverpool will go for an important centre-back,” Romano said.

“In an internal meeting they had with Richard Hughes, with people in the board involved and that includes Arne Slot too, they all agreed on bringing in an important centre-back in the summer transfer window.

“When I say important, it could be an important talent, could be an established player.

“But my information is that Liverpool want to invest on young players for the present and future.”

Bournemouth standout Huijsen has been mentioned as a potential target but Romano claims they face competition from at least two Premier League rivals for his signature.

“We know the appreciation for [Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen], Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern, several clubs are keen on signing him, also Newcastle,” Romano added.

“Liverpool are also monitoring other players. Liverpool are actively working on the new centre-back, working to identify who the player they really, really want to bring in.

“But for sure, the centre-back position is the one they want to cover 100 per cent in the summer.”