Romano reveals Slot sack truth at Liverpool as ‘dressing room’ claim is made; Klopp ruled out

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool “never ever considered” replacing Arne Slot while the Reds were going through a terrible run of form.

The Reds ended a run of four successive defeats over the weekend when they beat Aston Villa 2-0 to give Slot’s side some fresh impetus in the title race.

Arsenal have taken control of the Premier League with third-placed Liverpool currently seven points adrift of the Gunners after ten matches.

During the Reds’ poor run of recent form, there was some speculation suggesting that Slot was under pressure and could be replaced if things got worse.

However, Romano insists that at no point did Liverpool think about approaching any other managers about replacing Slot.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Liverpool never ever considered another manager, nor did they ever discuss a potential change with agents, intermediaries and people involved in the industry.

“Even after the defeats in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, the answer from those internally at the club was clear: Slot is the best man to sort out this situation.

“This is the feeling at Liverpool, and sources also guarantee that it’s the same for the players who share a very good and honest relationship with the manager. There are no issues or problems and Slot has always been in control of the dressing room.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann insists Slot is “responsible for the team” but has sympathy for the Reds boss as they need to replace three “hardworking players” from last term.

Hamann told footballblog.co.uk: “At a big club like Liverpool, I think the club has to buy the players. So I’m not sure how much input he’s had into the signings. But then again, obviously he would have spoken to the club, and they would have come up with a plan about what they needed.

“Obviously he was a big reason why Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were bought. Now, you can argue about whether it was really necessary to then add Alexander Isak. I think centre-forward is a position like goalkeeper — you need to be clear on who is the first choice.

“You need competition, but you also need to know that if you’re performing well and scoring, then you’re going to start. And then again obviously they had that tragic incident with Diogo Jota in the summer, which you don’t know how much it affected certain people.

“It obviously affected everybody, some more than others. Some were very close to him. The thing is they brought in good players. The balance just needs working on. Last year in Jota, Nunez and Diaz — they had hardworking players.

“For all Nunez’s faults, when he did play, he always occupied two or three defenders. I think the dynamics in the team have changed. Not to forget Alexander-Arnold, who was obviously very important from the right-back position.

“He was probably one of the best, if not the best passer in the Premier League. I think an area that they will want to work on in training is the full-backs, as it’s taking Kerkez some time to adapt. Frimpong is not a right-back. Conor Bradley is doing a good job, but obviously he’s a different player to Alexander-Arnold.

“They’re a little open at times, and don’t have the same control over games like they did last season. How much is Slot’s fault? Well, he’s responsible for the team, but it’s still early doors. But obviously the run they had in the Premier League hasn’t been good enough for the team they have. They will be looking to improve.”

When asked whether Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect replacement if Liverpool sacked Slot, Hamann added: “First of all, Slot won’t go or won’t have to go any time soon. I think the Aston Villa result has changed the mood at the club. As well as that, Klopp always emphasises how happy he is.

“I don’t think he’s got too much interest at the moment managing again. I don’t think the question will occur because Slot will stay there for quite some time and I hope he does. I think Klopp is pretty settled in with Red Bull, he’s making a few changes.

“There’s a few managerial changes at Red Bull clubs at the moment, so I think he’s heavily involved in that and I think it’s one of the last things on his mind at the moment, coming back to Liverpool and managing.”