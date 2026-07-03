Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are “not opening the door” to Cody Gakpo’s exit but things could change if Tottenham launch a “formal proposal”.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m but it won’t stop Liverpool pursuing a deal for another top-class winger.

Liverpool have already lost Mohamed Salah and had been looking at Yan Diomande before it became clear that his transfer preference was for Paris Saint-Germain.

With Liverpool finding it difficult to bring an elite winger to Anfield so far this summer, it seems unlikely that they will allow Netherlands international Gakpo to leave, despite his poor form last term.

Tottenham have already made five signings this summer with a £100m deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle imminent and Romano has revealed that they have strong interest in signing Gakpo.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Keep an eye on Tottenham because they are interested in the player. As things stand at the beginning of July, Liverpool are not opening the door to an exit. They are not telling Gakpo that he can leave and they are not telling Tottenham that negotiations can begin. That is not happening right now.

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“At the moment, the door remains closed from Liverpool’s side. We will have to see what happens later in the summer if Tottenham decide to make a formal proposal. Right now, there is interest, but if an official bid arrives then we will see how the situation develops.

“So it is definitely one to watch, but nothing is guaranteed at this stage.”

Could Liverpool now sign Barcola and give Spurs a chance to sign Gakpo?

Liverpool could now turn to PSG forward Bradley Barcola after missing out on Diomande from RB Leipzig but Romano has explained how difficult a deal could be.

Romano explained: “Another very important story is coming from the France national team camp because Bradley Barcola spoke during a press conference.

“When he was asked about his future and what he plans to do during this summer’s transfer window, Barcola replied that he is focused on the World Cup and does not know what will happen afterwards.

“Guys, let me tell you one thing. If a player wants to stay and is completely certain about staying, they simply tell the media, ‘I’m staying. I’m staying at Paris Saint-Germain. We’ve won everything for two years in a row. There is no reason to leave.’

“Barcola didn’t say that. That’s because the information I have is different from what many others are reporting. I told you in April, then again in May, again in June and once more just two days ago that many people were saying Barcola was not leaving Paris Saint-Germain and was not for sale. My information has always been different. I have always felt there could be movement regarding Barcola.

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“Now, seeing the player leave the door open to a different future is another important indication in this story.

“To sign Barcola, you still need a huge financial package. You still have to convince Paris Saint-Germain financially, but the player is open to leaving. That is the current reality.

“A new contract had already been discussed in the summer of 2025, but over the last 10 months there has been no agreement between Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola and his representatives. That means that if a major offer arrives, there could be movement. It still has to be a very significant proposal.”

Romano added: “Liverpool, for example, have Barcola at the top of their shortlist. I’ve been telling you this for months. Don’t forget Barcola. Don’t forget Barcola. Don’t forget Barcola. Now we are here, with Barcola established as one of Liverpool’s main targets.

“Everything depends on what Liverpool can do financially to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“We also have to keep a close eye on Arsenal because many of you have asked whether Barcola could become a target for them. At the moment, Arsenal’s number one target remains Morgan Rogers. If they can reach an agreement with Aston Villa, they will sign Morgan Rogers. If they cannot, then Barcola could become an option.

“Right now, though, I still believe Morgan Rogers is the leading candidate to become Mikel Arteta’s new winger because Arsenal have recently made very good progress with the player.”

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