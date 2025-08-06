Romano reveals Liverpool transfer is ‘close’ as ‘club-to-club agreement is done’ for striker

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Al-Hilal are ‘close’ to signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez with a ‘verbal agreement in place’.

The Reds have already brought in Hugo Ekitike this summer in the striking department with Liverpool looking to maintain their impressive performances in the Premier League.

Liverpool scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League last term as Arne Slot delivered the title in his first at Anfield.

Nunez fell down the pecking order at Liverpool under Slot last campaign with the Uruguay international starting just eight matches in the Premier League and coming off the bench on 22 occasions.

The 26-year-old scored five goals and contributed two assists in those 30 matches and former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel told him to leave for Spain or Italy to rediscover his form.

Babbel said last month: “The problem with Darwin Nunez is that he misses too many chances. I think it’s got to the point where Arne Slot has lost confidence in him. I think the best thing for Nunez would be to move on from Liverpool, but it won’t be easy because he’ll be expensive.

“I think Serie A or La Liga would be fantastic leagues for him, because the defending isn’t the best in Italy and Spain – especially in Spain! If you’re a striker, then it’s much easier to score goals in those countries. You look at Romelu Lukaku at Napoli – he was at rock bottom at Chelsea, but Conte brought him back to Serie A, and he looks back to his best.

“Maybe if Darwin Nunez moved to Italy or Spain, it would be easier for him to get back to his best.”

But now it looks like he is heading to Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal, if he agrees terms, with Liverpool reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Middle Eastern club.

Romano revealed on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Al Hilal are close to getting Darwin Nunez deal done after verbal agreement in place with Liverpool. Club to club agreement is done, while Al Hilal are in talks with Darwin over personal terms. Decision up to Nunez but talks underway, Inzaghi wants him.’

Liverpool are looking to use the money to get a deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak over the line with the Sweden international making it clear to the Magpies that he would like to leave for the Reds this summer.

A report on Tuesday claimed that Newcastle have now made a ‘transfer U-turn’ on Isak with the Geordies now willing to cash in if they can get a new striker through the door.