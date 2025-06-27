Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims one Liverpool deal will not be happening this summer as a European giant have refused to meet the set ‘conditions’.

Liverpool have been very active during this summer’s transfer market, sitting pretty at the top of our biggest spenders list, having signed Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds are expected to make several more signings in the coming weeks, with reports indicating that they are in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

Arne Slot’s side are also expected to balance the books via player sales, with several squad players at risk of being offloaded in this window.

Head coach Slot had his favourites during his debut season as his preferred 13/14 players guided Liverpool to their 20th Premier League title, while he did not trust others.

Slot’s appointment negatively impacted Jarell Quansah as he slipped in the pecking order and is set to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for around £30m.

It has been suggested that Andy Robertson could join Quansah in leaving this summer, as he has attracted interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Robertson was an integral player for Liverpool during the Klopp era, but his performances dipped in 2024/25 and Kerkez is likely to replace him as Slot’s preferred left-back.

These factors fuelled speculation linking Robertson with Atletico Madrid, but Romano confirms this move won’t happen as Liverpool’s “conditions” were not met, while Diego Simeone’s side have turned to younger alternatives.

“We don’t expect Andy Robertson to go to Atletico Madrid anymore,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Andy Robertson was a candidate, a strong candidate, for Atletico Madrid. They had concrete conversations, then the player was taking his time to decide his future, also out of respect with Liverpool, where he’s still loving the club the fan base, and all the people at the club.

“It’s important to say that Atletico Madrid, as I told you several times here on the channel, wanted to pay a very small transfer fee or a free transfer for Andy Robertson from Liverpool, so that was not possible.

“Liverpool wanted their conditions to be respected, the player took his time and so Atletico decided to go on a completely different kind of player also in terms of age.

“So that was also the update on Andy Robertson, waiting to see what he will decide for his future.”