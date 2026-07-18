Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Turkey

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has not got an agreement with Besiktas but Fabrizio Romano insists the Turkish club “did make an offer”.

The Reds announced in March that they had come to an agreement with Salah to allow the Egypt international to leave Anfield at the end of the season to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool legend Salah is still keeping his potential next move under wraps amid reported offers from Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer and European leagues.

Amid reports from other outlets, Turkish journalist Yağız Saffunçuoğlu claimed on Friday that Salah has ‘reached an agreement’ to join Turkish side Besiktas this summer.

Saffunçuoğlu reported: ‘Beşiktaş made the first offer to Salah. Salah, who initially demanded an annual salary of 15 million euros (around 25.6 billion Korean won), lowered his salary expectations for the transfer to Beşiktaş. The player’s lawyer has arrived in Istanbul.’

He added: ‘Beşiktaş has reached an agreement with Mohamed Salah on financial terms. Negotiations are currently ongoing regarding the contract duration and image rights.’

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After those reports emerged, Salah’s outspoken agent Ramy Abbas Issa posted on X: ‘We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season, but we may know very soon.’

Turkish giants Besiktas decided to deny reports of an ‘agreement’ with Salah and criticised Saffunçuoğlu for breaking the news in Turkey.

Besiktas’ statement read: “The content posted by Yağız Saffunçuoğlu, a journalist, regarding the digital transfer process and transfer conditions discussed by our club is entirely fictional.”

Before adding: “The individual has long been spreading reports fabricated at their desk, unrelated to the facts, regarding our club’s transfer procedures, and has been openly misleading the public.”

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Besiktas concluded: “As we have previously stated, the most accurate and transparent information regarding our team’s transfer procedures is shared with fans and the public through our official communication channels. We once again respectfully request that you do not trust any information or reports not announced through our official channels.”

Romano: Besiktas ‘maintaining discretion until reaching a comprehensive agreement’

But Romano insists there is a possibility that Besiktas is the club who signs the Liverpool legend with the Turkish outfit “maintaining discretion until reaching a comprehensive agreement”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Why did Beşiktaş deny the rumors with an official statement? Because Salah’s deal hasn’t been completed yet. Before an agreement is finalised, clubs must exercise caution—completely understandable. Beşiktaş is indeed pursuing Salah’s transfer, and they did make an offer.

“However, we must await an official agreement before confirmation. We’re waiting for the next steps. Salah has also received offers from MLS and Saudi clubs, so Beşiktaş is maintaining discretion until reaching a comprehensive agreement.”

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