Romano reveals Liverpool want explosive winger to join Isak and Ekitike in stunning £261m plan

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool interest in Lyon winger Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

The Reds made early progress in the transfer market, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremier Frimpong as FSG backed Arne Slot after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

Liverpool then signed Hugo Ekitike for £79m on Wednesday as the France international completed his move from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

But the Reds are not done there by all accounts with reports claiming that Liverpool are willing to submit a £130m bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who has told the Magpies that he wants to leave.

To fund the deal Liverpool are likely to sell Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who are attracting interest from abroad, while the Reds could also look to replace the former by bringing in Lyon star Fofana.

The French side are reportedly looking for around €60m (£52m) for Fofana and transfer expert Romano revealed the Reds’ transfer interest in the Belgium international on his YouTube channel.

Romano said: “Don’t forget Malick Fofana, who is a player appreciated at Bayern in case they can’t sign Luis Diaz, and also appreciated by Liverpool, but he is not the only option at the winger position.

“Because there are several clubs interested in Malick Fofana, and Liverpool are considering several options.”

While journalist Sacha Tavolieri added on X: ‘Liverpool FC remains on standby for Malick Fofana. As soon as Federico Chiesa’s departure to Serie A is finalised, the Reds are expected to move for the Belgian, who is highly rated by the scouting department.’

That news comes after his agent, Bobo Fofana, revealed back in May that a move to Liverpool would be a dream, while he also touched on a potential move to Newcastle.

He said: “The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.

“Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There’s no doubt he can make a splash.

“For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play. However, he’ll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel.”