According to reports, Liverpool will not be breaking their wage structure when they sign Florian Wirtz, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed what he will earn.

The Reds are about to pull off a masterstroke as they are closing in on Wirtz after fending off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to become his preferred destination.

A move to Bayern Munich initially looked most likely, but Liverpool won Wirtz over as head coach Arne Slot delivered a tempting pitch.

This is going to be a significant marquee signing as Wirtz has emerged as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. The 22-year-old grabbed 16 goals and 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen during the 2024/25 campaign.

Fortunately for Leverkusen, they can demand a huge fee for their prized asset, who is under contract until 2027.

It has been widely reported that they have been seeking a maximum of 150 million euros (around £128m) this summer, but Liverpool are great negotiators and have managed to talk them down to a total fee of 135 million euros (£116m) including add-ons.

Once this deal is completed, Liverpool will comfortably become this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe and all indications suggest Wirtz’s move could be announced this week.

Having agreed a fee with Leverkusen last week, Wirtz is set to undergo his medical over the next couple days and more details have emerged regarding his imminent move to Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that his salary will “fit into Liverpool’s structure”, revealing how much he will earn without bonuses.

Romano tweeted: “His salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses.

“Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.

Wirtz’s parents are also going to financially benefit from his move to Liverpool, with German outlet BILD revealing they will be compensated as they act as his agents.

The fees to Wirtz’s parents reportedly add up to ten million euros (£8.5m) and will be paid throughout his first Liverpool contract.

Earlier this week, the German Football Association’s Sporting Director, Rudi Voller, revealed when he was informed that the Liverpool-bound star favoured a move to Anfield.

He claimed: “A few months ago, he hinted to me, as did his father, that he was inclined to go to Liverpool.”

Wirtz is set to be Liverpool’s third summer signing and he should soon be joined by their fourth, with the Reds ‘on the brink’.