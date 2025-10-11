Will Ronald Araujo join Liverpool or Chelsea in January? Chances are revealed…

A transfer journalist has revealed that chance of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo making the move to Liverpool or Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are in need of some defensive reinforcements after summer signing Giovanni Leoni suffered a potentially season-ending ACL injury.

The Reds also missed out on the signing of Marc Guehi in the summer after Crystal Palace pulled the plug on a deal during his medical at the Premier League champions.

That has left Liverpool with just Joe Gomez as the main senior back-up option if Ibrahima Konate or Virgil van Dijk pick up any injuries or suspensions across a number of competitions.

While Chelsea defender Levi Colwill also picked up an ACL injury in pre-season training with Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana sharing minutes between them at centre-back this season.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool want to bring in a new centre-back over the next couple of transfer windows and Barcelona defender Araujo has been linked to both Premier League sides.

And now Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed that a deal is looking unlikely for Liverpool or Chelsea in the winter window.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I don’t see any move in January for Araujo.

“Obviously, I don’t think Barcelona would want to weaken their squad midway through the season as they’ll have ambitions to win La Liga again and to go far in the Champions League this season.

“It’ll be interesting to see what Barcelona’s financial situation is. Come next summer, we all know how many issues they’ve had over the last couple of seasons, registering players, signing players as well.

“So, if there’s an opportunity there to cash in on them and make a profit on them, then maybe something could happen with Araujo, but it does seem the player himself is very happy.

“At Barcelona, he’s in no rush to leave. He is on the contract until 2031. I think there was a release clause in that deal for around £52m.

“So again, [it was a] relatively cheap fee for such an experienced and top class defender as well. So I’m sure there’ll be clubs who’ll be monitoring the situation.”

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey insists that Liverpool do not have an advantage if they go back in for Crystal Palace defender Guehi as the “slate has been wiped clean”.

Bailey said: “The slate has been wiped clean with Guehi. This is a new transfer. What has been done, said, or bid before is now forgotten.

“That is what I am being told. Every club wanting Guehi has started from the same place. It perhaps points to Liverpool not having an advantage as some would previously believe, but again, that doesn’t mean he won’t end up at Anfield.

“Guehi is emerging as possibly one of the most in-demand Bosman free transfers of all time, there is not a major club in Europe that is not keen.”

