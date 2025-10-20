Pundit Wayne Rooney has spotted a worrying change with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, while three of his players have an “ego” problem.

Liverpool are in a crisis as they have lost four straight losses in all competitions to fall from the top of the Premier League table to fourth.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds were deservedly beaten 2-1 at Anfield by arch-rivals Manchester United. It was a thrilling game as each side had plenty of chances, though the Red Devils were the deserved winners.

Bryan Mbeumo fired the visitors in front inside the opening couple of minutes and Harry Maguire headed home a late winner following Cody Gakpo’s equaliser.

Slot threw the kitchen sink at Man Utd for most of the second half, but they could mot make the most of their chances and were fragile at the back.

READ: Slot ‘ain’t the guy’ – he’s a ‘d***head’ who can’t ‘manage his way out of this hole’ at Liverpool

Speaking post-match, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney hit out at Liverpool’s attackers, blaming Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz for having an “ego” problem.

“They just need to relax a little bit and start to think about the team as opposed to themselves. I think they’re all goal-first as opposed to team-first,” Deeney said on Match of the Day 2.

“It’s ego, they’ve all been the main man at their old teams and Salah’s the main man at Liverpool, but now you’ve got Isak, Wirtz, etc. Now it’s all about the balancing of egos.”

Rooney, meanwhile, has highlighted that Slot is doing something that we previously “haven’t seen before”, while Liverpool are “missing Trent Alexander-Arnold enormously”.

“Its very difficult and I think they’ve got a bit complacent, there’s a lot on Salah, van Dijk and Trent, and I think they’re missing Trent enormously,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-2 Man United: Panicking Liverpool rattle themselves into crisis

👉 De Ligt reveals Man Utd targeted two Liverpool stars as Red Devils ‘knew’ their ‘weaknesses’

👉 ‘Excellent’ Liverpool star from last season is now a ‘nervous wreck’ under Arne Slot



“Liverpool are a massive club around the world and for players like Kerkez going in from Bournemouth, Isak going in from Newcastle and the players they’ve brought in they’re struggling.

“The best performing player for them is Ekitike. I think they’re really struggling and its a massive challenge for the manager.

“I think with Arne Slot you forget he’s won the Premier League but he’s still young, he’s only 46 years of age, he’s still quite young and I think this is the first time he’s lost four games in a row in his career.

“You’re just seeing today [vs Man United] he’s arguing with the officials on the touchline and I haven’t seen that before from him and you’re starting to see things unfold which shows there is pressure there.”