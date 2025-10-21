Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made a bold prediction regarding Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ahead of next year’s transfer windows.

Salah has had a rollercoaster ride at Liverpool over the past couple of years.

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, it looked like Salah was nearing the end of his time at Liverpool as he clashed with Jurgen Klopp in his farewell season and attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The 33-year-old was also in the final year of his contract at the start of the 2024/25 season, but he produced one of his best individual campaigns last term to guide Liverpool to the 20th top-flight title.

Salah’s exceptional form was rewarded with a new two-year contract as Liverpool fended off interest from the Saudi Pro League, though he has declined at the start of this season.

Salah has been on the periphery in most of Liverpool’s matches this season and he wasted several chances in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Now, Rooney reckons Salah could leave Liverpool as early as January.

“I just think Salah has played a lot of games over the last few years, and he’s been the main man, and he’s carried that pressure,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“And you’re probably in the top five great Premier League players, in my opinion. I think it looked like it maybe caught up a little bit with him.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if in January, or maybe next summer, if he does leave the club.

“But I’ve loved watching him, he’s such a fantastic player, but I think it’s probably just caught up, cause it does.”

He added: “Sometimes you don’t want to admit it but the next thing you know, you’re gone.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Salah needs to be taken out of the firing line as he is no longer one of the “first names on the teamsheet.”

“I don’t think Mohamed Salah is like a Virgil van Dijk where it’s like ‘you’re first name on the teamsheet,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Liverpool have got two away games, one in the Champions League against Frankfurt, and then they go to Brentford.

“I don’t think Mo Salah should start both of those games. He should always be starting at Anfield because Liverpool are going to be on top, be around the box and more often than not, he scores.

“But I do think with away games and helping your right full-back as well, I don’t think he should be starting every game, certainly away from home given the form that he is in.”