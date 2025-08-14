Rooney sends message to Liverpool over Isak transfer as Hamann ‘agrees’ with Carragher

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney thinks Liverpool will “be unstoppable” if they manage to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle this summer.

The Reds have been busy in the summer transfer market with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike headlining the incomings.

It looks likely that Liverpool will bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak again, while Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni is having his medical on Merseyside today.

The Reds are also hoping to get a deal over the line for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but it’s the potential transfer of Isak that is convincing Rooney they will definitely win the title.

Rooney told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “I already have Liverpool as the favourites to win the title this year but if Isak comes in, I think they’re going to be unstoppable. Look at the quality they’ve got.

“I think a big thing for Liverpool this summer was replacing Trent [Alexander-Arnold] because he created a lot of chances and goals down that side. [Jeremie] Frimpong has got the attributes to do that.

“So yeah, Liverpool look strong.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently insisted that he’d like the Reds to avoid spending as much as £150m on Isak, especially as they already have Ekitike.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “It will be an amazing signing. But from a Liverpool fan point of view, I don’t want the club to spend £150m on Isak.

“I could probably imagine that he was Liverpool’s No. 1 target, but there’s something about Liverpool buying a striker [Ekitike] for £80m, and he’s a back-up. There’s something about it that doesn’t sit right to me.”

And former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann says he agrees with Carragher and would be happy if the Reds have Ekitike up top this season.

Hamann told Casino Sites: “I think Liverpool have made their intentions clear now. If they can agree on a fee, they’ll probably have to take Alexander Isak, because I always feel if things go public, you can’t leave the player hanging.

“I think it’ll be very hard for Isak to go back to Newcastle now. Even if he doesn’t join Liverpool, they’ve got to find a way of trying to integrate him back into the team.

“I suppose he will end up with Liverpool, Isak. But how are they going to play then? That remains to be seen. I wouldn’t pay £150million. I agree with Jamie Carragher.

“I think £150 million is a spicy price tag for him. He’s a very good player. We know he can score goals in the Premier League, but I wouldn’t mind if Liverpool start the season with Ekitike up top.”