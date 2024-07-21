Liverpool aren’t prepared to sell Luiz Diaz this summer, but the club has been tipped to accept offers for two other players during this transfer window.

Arne Slot has plenty of big decisions to make ahead of next season and one of them relates to the future of Diaz who has been linked with Barcelona and PSG.

Diaz himself has claimed that he is ‘happy’ at Anfield, although that hasn’t stopped the exit talk from ramping up in recent weeks.

The Colombian winger is under contract until 2027 and it’s previously been claimed that Reds would be looking for a fee of around £75m in order to sell him this summer.

However, new developments have since claimed that Liverpool don’t plan on selling the 27-year-old any time soon.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have ‘clearly communicated’ to Diaz’s agent that the club doesn’t plan on selling the winger.

Along with Barcelona and PSG, Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli have also been sniffing around Diaz, although Liverpool aren’t prepared to sell him at this stage.

These claims have also been backed up by Liverpool journalist Ian Doyle who claims the Reds would only be willing to sell Diaz if the club has a replacement lined up.

“Perhaps the most high-profile potential exit is Luis Diaz,” Doyle told the Liverpool Echo.

“Paris Saint-Germain and, more pertinently, Barcelona have been linked with a long-time interest, with the player’s father making no secret of a desire for the winger to one day play in Spain.

“Liverpool would want around £75m for the Colombian and would only sanction a sale once they had a replacement lined up.”

While an exit for Diaz doesn’t seem to be on the cards, the club are willing to accept offers for Nat Phillips and Tyler Morton according to Football Insider.

Morton spent last season out on loan with Hull City and the 21-year-old impressed during his stint in the Championship.

While the Reds seem prepared to lose the holding midfielder, they will only accept a ‘significant’ fee if they are to sell him permanently this summer.

Likewise, the club is also prepared to accept offers for Phillips who spent the second half of last season on loan with Cardiff City.

The central defender only has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract and this could be their final chance to get a decent fee for the 27-year-old.

