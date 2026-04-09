Do we believe that Liverpool decided to sack Arne Slot and then told one website within 15 minutes of the final whistle?

And as for those quotes attributed to Mo Salah…that’s a disgrace.

Arne Slot sack decision made in double-quick time

We are all more than happy to hoover up some clicks on the notion that Arne Slot might be sacked at the end of the season but there are only certain websites pretending that it might happen in the wake of defeat to PSG. And only one that always pretends that a ‘decision’ has been made within 15 minutes of the final whistle.

Step forward SPORTbible.

Liverpool make Arne Slot sack decision after PSG defeat

They really haven’t, fellas. And if they had, there’s no chance that they have made that decision and told SPORTbible within 15 minutes of the final whistle. It’s not even misleading; it’s just a lie.

‘The Liverpool board have made up their mind following the 2-0 defeat in the Champions League’, screams the sub-headline.

And then literally the opening line sees that absolute certainty instantly downgraded to ‘Liverpool may have already made up their mind about Arne Slot’s future as manager following the 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain’.

May? May? You’ve already claimed they have ‘made a decision’, guys. Just as they apparently did in October and November too, after defeats to Crystal Palace and PSV.

And what becomes very quickly clear is that the story was written before the loss to PSG, so qualifies as some kind of decision premonition.

And talking of ‘qualifies’…

However, before the match at Anfield kicks off, it appears that Liverpool may have already made their mind up about sacking Slot, with reports claiming that his position is becoming increasingly untenable.

If you write that ‘it appears’ that something ‘may’ have already happened, you might as well hold up a big sign saying ‘THIS IS A RIGHT LOAD OF BOLLOCKS FOR THE CLICKS’.

They quote The Athletic but quote the Athletic all wrong…

As reported by The Athletic, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group want to give Slot the chance to improve what has been a dismal season in which the club has now lost 17 matches, the most since the 2014/15 season. But, the report adds that in order for Slot to keep his position, it’s now Champions League ‘or bust,’ leaving the Dutch manager with just 90 minutes to save his job next week.

The Athletic doesn’t say that at all, because it’s clearly nonsense; there’s zero chance that Slot’s job hinged on him winning the Champions League. While it’s ‘Champions League or bust’ in terms of trophies, what The Athletic say is this:

FSG wants to give the Dutchman the chance to put things right next season, but that position will be untenable if the campaign completely unravels in the coming weeks.

Almost like you cannot sack a man for losing against the actual Champions League holders but you absolutely could sack a man for taking Liverpool from Premier League winners to a place outside the top five. Which actually seems quite realistic if you look at the fixtures.

Has Arne Slot been sacked yet?

Over to the Daily Star now for ‘Liverpool news: Arne Slot sack latest as Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on emotional reunion’.

You’ll be surprised to learn that the ‘Arne Slot sack latest’ is that Arne Slot has NOT yet been sacked. More as we get it.

But we begrudging admire the crowbarring of Jurgen Klopp’s ’emotional reunion’ into that headline. His ‘verdict’ on coming back to Anfield for a charity legends match? Well, he enjoyed it.

Liverpool content means more

Mediawatch is obviously shouting at the clouds but the top story on The Sun football site on Thursday morning is this:

Moment Mo Salah ‘holds himself back’ in awkward TNT Sports encounter after most brutal Arne Slot snub yet at PSG

The quotes? From an X user with 226 followers. Hell, his actual tweet was only seen 45 times.

How the f*** is this content?

Salah makes Slot(t) head demand

We end with Goal, who really should not have allowed this to be published, and not just because of the massive spelling error:

“I was ready to demand Slott’s head,” Salah said, holding his fire on Liverpool’s disastrous night

Obviously Salah said nothing of the sort; in fact, he said absolutely nothing (he ‘showed his true colours’, according to the Daily Star).

So where has that quote come from? Well, from The Sun of course. Who are quoting somebody on X writing that ‘he’s a true professional; I’d have called for Slott’s head’.

And now, via The Sun and now via an Egyptian journalist writing for Goal, these incendiary quotes have been attributed to Salah himself.

And we wonder why people have stopped believing anything they read…