According to reports, Liverpool will ‘sack Arne Slot immediately’ on one condition, while the club face paying a ‘significant’ bill if they axe him.

Slot is under huge pressure at Liverpool following their dire 4-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

This was their ninth loss in their last 12 matches in all competitions as Liverpool have slumped into a crisis after winning their 20th Premier League title last season.

This run of form has seen Liverpool fall into the bottom half of the Premier League, while they have exited the Carabao Cup and have fallen a few places in the Champions League standings.

Therefore, Slot and Liverpool are in desperate need to bounce back on Sunday when they face West Ham United in the London Stadium.

Ahead of this match, Slot is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and Dutch pundit and former international Wim Kieft expects his compatriot to lose his job if they have “two or three more poor results”.

“All in all, Liverpool’s performances against Nottingham Forest and PSV were staggering.

“There are no clues to halt the decline. Even the magical Arne Slot can’t turn this around overnight. He can’t conjure up goals.

“And what no one thought possible could easily happen: Slot being fired after two or three more poor results.”

After Sunday’s trip to West Ham, Liverpool host Sunderland on Wednesday night and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the Reds will ‘sack Slot immediately’ if the ‘team suffers two more defeats’ as the ‘board have stated’ that this is the case.

The same report claims Liverpool face paying a ‘significant’ bill for sacking Slot.

The report explains.

‘The potential dismissal of Arne Slot would have not only sporting but also financial implications. The manager signed a solid contract with the English club, which included a termination clause obligating Liverpool to pay him £10 million in the event of early termination, equivalent to approximately €11.5 million at the current exchange rate.

‘This compensation is one of the factors that has held the club back from making a hasty decision. However, the team’s performance threatens to worsen if action isn’t taken immediately, and the board understands that maintaining this instability could be more costly than paying the compensation. Anfield is watching with concern and awaits an immediate response from a team that has yet to find its footing.’