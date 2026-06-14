Liverpool ready to ‘sacrifice’ Slot starter in Real Madrid boost as Reds ‘have to wheel and deal’

Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool are ready to sell Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window as they look to reshape Andoni Iraola’s squad, according to reports.

The Reds appointed Iraola earlier this month after sacking Arne Slot, who could only guide Liverpool to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League after being crowned champions the year before.

Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have already left, while Mohamed Salah has waved goodbye but is yet to announce his new club.

And more changes could be made before the transfer window shuts with Mac Allister, who was a regular under Slot, reportedly on the chopping block as Liverpool look to raise funds.

Speaking in May about his client’s future, Mac Allister’s agent and father claimed: “Alexis has a valid contract until June 2028 and so far we are not speaking publicly with any other club.

“We believe that the club’s fans deserve this level of respect from the player.

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“And so far the club has not negotiated with us to renew the contract.”

Real Madrid have been particularly heavily linked with the Argentina international, who signed from Brighton in the summer of 2023, and now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that the Reds could be ready to cash in.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty.

“Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on. He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.

“Liverpool, right now, are looking to strengthen rather than weaken the squad, but if they are needing to sell players, Mac Allister could be one of those that could be sacrificed.”

After Liverpool got beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa towards the end of last season, Reds legend Jamie Carragher said: “You’re just watching a very ordinary team. I’m not sure what they excel at at all, Liverpool.”

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Mac Allister attempted to try and get Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa punished by going down holding his face at a corner during the match- but it became clear that he had barely been touched.

Reacting to Mac Allister’s actions, Carragher added: “Honest to god. He goes down every game with something on his ankle. Get up. How embarrassing is that.

“What I don’t get is, every player up and down the country knows we’re going to look at the replays. We all know he hasn’t done what you’re trying to make out he’s done.”

Going in on Liverpool’s performances this season again, Carragher continued: “They don’t excel at anything. They’re a really, really average team.

“I can’t believe they’re fifth in the Premier League.”

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