Liverpool: Salah could land £100m windfall if he stays at Anfield amid ‘key update’ on future

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Mohamed Salah could receive as much as £100m in increased wages if he stays at Liverpool for an extra year.

The Reds forward will enter the final year of his contract at Anfield in the summer with speculation that he could leave Liverpool over the next year.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah last summer with reports that the Saudi Pro League side were willing to pay as much as £200m to land the Egypt international.

However, the Premier League club made it clear that the Egyptian was not for sale at any price and Salah has contributed 24 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.

A heated exchange between Salah and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the touchline in their recent 2-2 draw against West Ham led to more discussion over whether the 31-year-old will remain at Anfield next term.

There is speculation that Saudi Arabian sides could try again in the summer transfer window, while there are also rumours that Liverpool could try to extend Salah’s contract beyond the end of next season to avoid losing him for nothing.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Football Insider revealed a ‘key update’ earlier this week by claiming Salah’s ‘bust-up’ with Klopp – who is leaving the club at the end of the season – ‘will have no bearing on his future’.

Klopp called it a “non-story” in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “It’s completely [resolved], no problem. If we didn’t know each other for long I am not sure how we’d deal with it but we have known each other for long and we respect each other so much. We are absolutely fine with it. It’s a non-story.

“But in general, the best situation is everyone is in the best place, we win games and score loads of goals and then incidents like that do no happen. Mo to start? Three games to go and I change my habits completely? You want the whole lineup?”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Mailbox: Klopp and his ‘absolute joke of an excuse’ at Liverpool and Postecoglou is the Australian Mourinho

👉 Liverpool, Tottenham combined XI features three Spurs players as Salah gets nod

Former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson reckons Salah could get a £100m pumped into his wage packet if he leaves Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2025.

Robinson told Football Insider: “This is their last chance to sell Salah. Does Salah actually want to go this year?

“There is another twist on that actually, because if Salah doesn’t go this year, that £100million will then get put into his wages in 12 months’ time.

“Rather than the Saudis having to pay a £100million transfer fee for him, all of a sudden his wages are maximised in 12 months’ time.

“So does Salah see an opportunity to stay at Liverpool for 12 months, not resigning, and then taking the bigger wages in Saudi? There is a possibility of that.”