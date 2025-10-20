Liverpool star accused of not ‘working hard enough’ vs Man Utd: ‘It’s not like 10 teas and one coffee’

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has accused Mohamed Salah of failing to give his all in recent matches for the Reds after they lost to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds went behind to Ruben Amorim’s side after a couple of minutes with Bryan Mbeumo putting Man Utd into an unexpected lead at Anfield.

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo hit the woodwork three times before eventually scoring with 12 minutes of the contest to go to equalise for Liverpool.

But, just six minutes later, Harry Maguire scored a header to give the visitors all three points and their first win at Anfield since 2016.

Salah was taken off on 85 minutes as Liverpool searched for another equaliser with the Egyptian suffering his fifth blank in a row for the Reds.

When asked on talkSPORT what he’s made of Salah’s performances, Lawrenson said: “No, he’s not been good enough. It’s just not been good enough. We’re not worried about the fact that he misses chances, because that’s the nature of the way that he plays in his position, etc.

MEDIAWATCH: The truth about the ‘bombshell’ Liverpool return claim Jurgen Klopp has ‘dropped’

“But you’ve got to work hard for the team. It’s not like 10 teas and one coffee. It’s like 11 teas.

“We know is the way that he is anyway. I shouldn’t really say this, but you look at him now and he’s got his contract, and it’s a little bit is it comfortable? Is he really working hard enough to be in that team? You’d probably say no, and you know, you say it with a little bit of trepidation.

“I think they’ve got a midweek game, haven’t they, so he’ll probably go and score a hat-trick or something.

“But as a manager, you’d have to have the conversation with him and say, ‘Look,we need a little bit extra,’ as they probably need a little bit extra from most of the team at the moment, yeah.”

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor also had his say on Salah’s performances this season, he said: “Salah’s not firing, Salah and [Alexander] Isak have got no relationship at the moment.

“Whenever Salah’s trying to put him through, he’s not making the runs. then [Hugo] Ekitike is on the bench, should he have been starting?

“I think they’ve got a problem there, it just seems [that it’s] not working at the moment for Liverpool.”

When pressed on whether Salah should be taken out of the starting XI by Slot, Agbonlahor added: “I think it is, I think you have to be honest, he’s not performing.

“He’s not offering much defensively, and yesterday, he kept on cutting inside and trying to force passes that weren’t on.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Salty Slot is Klopp regen as Liverpool boss schooled by Amorim amid two stupid Man Utd comments

👉 ‘Excellent’ Liverpool star from last season is now a ‘nervous wreck’ under Arne Slot

👉 Keane tells Liverpool star to ‘look in the mirror’ after Reds suffer fourth defeat in a row

“Manchester United never left space in behind, he kept trying a little dink pass in behind – which maybe with a high line would work.

“But he’s not looking like the player [he was] last season, there’s no harm in bringing him out.

“And do you play [Jeremie] Frimpong on that right hand side? Do you get Ekitike to do a job on that right hand side?

“Whatever it is, you can’t keep playing a player who’s not performing.”

Agbonlahor later continued: “I really do think he should be dropped, because seven games without scoring a non-penalty in his career, it’s like a record for Mo Salah, never happened.

“He’s fluffing chances, he’s snatching at chances which you don’t expect from Mo Salah.

“That one in the second half when he received it, if you see the replay, he’s just got to side foot it.

“The goals open on the opposite side and he just swings a foot at it, that’s not Mo Salah.”

READ NEXT: Slot ‘ain’t the guy’ – he’s a ‘d***head’ who can’t ‘manage his way out of this hole’ at Liverpool