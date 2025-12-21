According to reports, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have reached an ‘agreement’ regarding a transfer as they have settled on a ‘new exit plan’.

Earlier this week, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot claimed he and Salah have “moved on” following their conflict, but this is hard to believe.

Salah has suffered a major fall from grace after he was comfortably the best player in the Premier League last term.

The experienced forward has been ineffective in most of his appearances this term and was rightly dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s last four Premier League games.

Unsurprisingly, Salah has not taken this development well as he spat his dummy out after the 3-3 draw against Liverpool, claiming he had no relationship with Slot and that the club had “thrown me under the bus” during their run of nine losses in 12 matches.

Liverpool responded by omitting him from the squad to face Inter Milan, but he returned against Brighton last weekend. This followed peace talks with Slot, with midfielder Curtis Jones claiming he has “apologised” to his teammates.

Salah had an impressive cameo off the bench against Brighton, but it is arguably a blessing for all involved due to the ongoing tension that he will be away at the African Cup of Nations for the next month.

In recent weeks, Salah has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool, with clubs in Europe and the Saudi Pro League mentioned as potential destinations.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have ‘made a new exit plan’ regarding Salah, who is ‘now expected to stay’ beyond next month’s transfer window and ‘until the end of the season’.

It is noted that this ‘decision was made’ before Saturday’s win against Spurs, though the report claims Alexander Isak’s injury, which could be serious, has ‘supported their call’.

Still, Salah remains on borrowed time at Liverpool, who ‘remain keen to bring in an A-list signing’ as they ‘are in the race for Antoine Semenyo’, who is being ‘lined up’.

Salah, meanwhile, is ‘expected’ to join a Saudi Pro League club in the summer, with the report breaking down the plan for the remainder of this campaign.

