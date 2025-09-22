Mohamed Salah will be hoping he can win the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

Egypt boss Hossam Hassan insists Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah “deserves” to win the Ballon d’Or for his exploits over the last year.

The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or will be presented at a ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday evening.

Ousmane Dembele, who won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season, is the favourite with the bookmakers to be crowned the winner.

Salah is down the list of favourites at third with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal also above him on the list.

The Liverpool forward had an outstanding season, contributing 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 Premier League matches, while he added another five goals and five assists in other competitions.

Salah starred as Liverpool won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield and now Egypt boss Hassan is praying that the Reds star wins on Monday evening.

Hassan said on Instagram: “Considering the hardships he encountered along his journey, he deserves it.. Based on the size of the challenges you overcome, he deserves it. Measuring years of brilliance, excellence and creativity in the strongest league in the world, he deserves it.

“It is difficult to get to the top, but all the difficulty lies in continuing on the top, and he has reached the top and continued on it for many years thanks to God first, then his talent, hard work and determination until he became a role model for all success seekers.. Is it time for football to be fair and fair with them to choose the winner?”

Hassan added: “Our prayers and the prayers of all Egyptians and all Salah’s fans around the world, that Salah should be the winner of the Ballon d’Or to be the best crowning of the career of a great player that may not be repeated again in our history of Egyptian, Arab and African football, but also international.”

Salah also has support from an unlikely source with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro claiming the Liverpool star should win the Ballon d’Or.

When asked who he thinks should win the award, Casemiro told GQ said in August: “It’s very difficult, but in my opinion, for me, Salah.

“He is the best player with his impact on the game. He scores so much and assists so much.

“I think Liverpool don’t win this trophy, for example, the Champions League or another trophy because he dropped off a little in the second part of the season.

“But, for me, the most balanced player of the season is Salah.”