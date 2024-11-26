Liverpool star Salah ‘picks up the phone and calls Barcelona’ after ‘selfish’ contract bombshell

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and his entourage have spoken to Barcelona about the possibility of joining them in the summer amid his contract comments, according to reports.

The Reds star has been in great form this season with 12 goals and ten assists in 18 matches in all competitions, as Liverpool have dominated the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s first season in charge couldn’t have gone much better with Liverpool winning ten of their first 12 Premier League matches to sit eight points clear at the top of the table.

However, there have been some off-field distractions with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

And Salah spoke over the weekend in a rare interview to reveal his disappointment at not being offered a new contract by Liverpool despite the Egyptian entering the final year of his deal.

Salah said: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

‘Selfish’ Salah needs to think about Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Carragher insisted Salah had been “selfish” and urged the Egypt international to refrain from further public comments about his future until the season is over.

Carragher addressed Salah’s comments on Sky Sports on Monday night: “Of course, there have been discussions, yeah.

“Right now, there’s obviously a big difference in the valuation from what Mo Salah and his agent value themselves at, whether that’s financially or in terms of length of contract, to what Liverpool do.

“So the reason Liverpool wouldn’t have offered the contract yet is because Mo Salah will turn it down. So they’re still in talks. I’m desperate for them to meet in the middle.

“But I must say, I am very disappointed with Mo Salah for that interview yesterday, last night, after the game, and it comes out today.

“Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek, and they’ve got Manchester City at the weekend. That’s the story for Liverpool right now.

“And Mo Salah, we’re all quite aware, certainly the local reporters are in Liverpool, that in the seven years he’s been at the football club, he stopped in the mixed zone twice, which is absolutely fine.

“But he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning Liverpool the game and putting that out.

“Now, the most important thing for Liverpool Football Club this season is not the future of Mo Salah, it’s not the future of Virgil van Dijk, and it’s not the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League. That is more important than any of those players.

“And if he continues to put comments out, or his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Only Ole has had a better start as Premier League manager than Arne Slot

👉 No Salah in Premier League team of the season so far in 2024/25

👉 Liverpool sloppy and disjointed but Saints were hilariously generous

And now reports in Spain claim that Salah has ‘picked up the phone and called’ Barcelona as he ‘aims to leave Liverpool in the summer’.

It is claimed that ‘Salah’s entourage has already begun to explore possible destinations in case Liverpool do not make a move soon’.

The report adds:

‘One of the destinations that most attracts the player is FC Barcelona . After having triumphed in England and Italy, Salah feels that he needs to write a chapter in Spanish football, and his predilection for Barca is well known. ‘The possibility of playing at the Camp Nou and being part of a historic project is something that appeals to the Egyptian. ‘For his part, Deco , Barca’s sporting director, is aware of the situation and knows the conditions for a possible signing. However, the financial cost of the move would be high, especially in terms of wages, as Salah would demand a contract in line with his status as a world star. ‘In addition, the great challenge for Barça would be to manage the impact of his arrival on the development of Lamine Yamal , the young 17-year-old prospect who occupies the same position and who is destined to be a key figure in the future of the club.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Salah has had contract talks with Liverpool and the Reds have further discussions planned.

Romano said: “When Mohamed Salah says that there is no bid for Liverpool, doesn’t mean that there are no discussions between Liverpool and Mo Salah.

“So formally, an official bid arrives when you make sure you are aligned, you are on the same page on the financials of a contract, in this case, new contract at the club.

“But talks, Liverpool sources insist, took place with Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool still plan to have a discussion with Salah to understand what they can do and what they want to do together on both sides, club financially and player financially, technical point of view, project.

“So they still plan to speak and talk again to Mo Salah in the next weeks and potentially months. So Liverpool feel they are still there.”