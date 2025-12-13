Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s “simple message” if Mohamed Salah wants an exit as he’s been tipped to leave in January.

Salah is being heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool ahead of January as he has butted heads with head coach Arne Slot.

The Liverpool forward’s form has dramatically declined since he was the Premier League’s best player last season, as he has been ineffective in most of his matches this term.

Slot has made the bold call to drop Salah to the bench for Liverpool’s last three Premier League games and their results have improved during this run.

However, Salah hit out at Slot and Liverpool after last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, with this forcing club chiefs to omit him from the squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Salah will be involved against Brighton on Saturday afternoon, with Romano revealing why this is an “important development” and Liverpool’s “message” regarding an exit.

“This is an important development because only one week ago, Salah said publicly that he had invited his family to the Brighton match to say goodbye before travelling for AFCON,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Now he is back in the squad and we will see how the situation evolves.

“AFCON will be a key moment. Salah will be away with Egypt, and that period could be crucial in understanding whether he will stay and try to fully repair the relationship or whether the market will become an option.

“Liverpool’s stance remains the same. Salah is under contract until 2027 and the club are not putting him on the market.

“If Salah wants to leave, Liverpool’s message is simple: bring proposals. Interest from Saudi Arabia and other leagues is known, but as of today, no formal offers have arrived.”

Football finance expert Stefan Borson, meanwhile, has explained why Salah will ‘almost certainly join a new club in January’ and thinks he will ‘end up in Saudi Arabia’.

“I just think it’s very ill-judged, but you have to assume he wants to leave,” Borson said in an interview with Football Insider.

“We know what footballers do when they want to leave a football club. They try and make it as unpalatable for the selling club as possible, and it reduces the price for the buying club, which therefore leaves more money in the economics for the player themselves.

“I suspect that’s what’s going on here. I think he almost certainly will end up in Saudi Arabia during January.”