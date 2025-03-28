Liverpool are in ‘advanced’ negotiations to renew Mohamed Salah’s contract at the club with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure paving the way for new talks.

The Reds are having an amazing season in the Premier League with Arne Slot leading Liverpool to top spot with nine matches remaining.

Liverpool, who have only lost one Premier League match this season, are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and it would take a spectacular collapse from the Reds to throw it away from here.

One huge distraction for Slot in his first season at Anfield has been the futures of out-of-contract trio Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold’s situation now seems resolved after widespread reports claimed that the Liverpool defender has agreed terms on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

The England international looks set to join Los Blancos at the end of the season and it’s understood that his exit could now pave the way for Salah to renew his deal at Liverpool.

Salah has made numerous hints that his time at Liverpool is over but many reliable journalists have maintained that they expect the Egyptian to stay.

And now Egpytian website Masrawy insists that Liverpool are now in ‘advanced’ talks to renew Salah’s contract before the end of the season.

A source told the Egyptian news outlet: “Liverpool have opened negotiations with Rami Abbas, Mohamed Salah’s agent to renew the Egyptian star’s contract with the club.

“Negotiations between Liverpool and Abbas are much more advanced this time than ever before, and the offer made to the player is higher than any offers ever before.”

It is also claimed that rather than deterring Salah, Alexander-Arnold’s departure could be the catalyst for him to sign a new deal at Anfield.

The source added: “Trent Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure from Liverpool will be a major factor in Salah’s contract renewal. It will cause a reduction in the club’s salary, allowing Salah to be given what he desires for his new contract with the Reds.”

Before the international break Liverpool exited the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and lost 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Salah was extremely disappointing against Newcastle, despite his numerous sparkling performances this season, and

“I feel for Mohamed Salah, he’s a bit like Harry Kane. He’s a brilliant player – there’s no doubt – but if you want to be classed as the ‘hero’ player for Liverpool, like Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush, you have to perform in finals. While, yes, Liverpool do have the trophies, they’ve relied on the team performance rather than individuals.

“Him personally, in a final, hasn’t really performed to his usual standard we see often in the Premier League. He was non-existent in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle. In eight finals for Liverpool and Egypt, I think he’s only scored one and assisted one, and the goal was a penalty against Tottenham. He has to be more of a presence in big games.”