Liverpool: Carragher makes ‘not ready’ claim as he predicts whether Salah will sign a new deal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Mohamed Salah is “not ready” for a move to Saudi Arabia and will sign a new contract at Anfield.

The Reds have been in brilliant form this season with Arne Slot’s side currently top of the Premier League and leading the Champions League group stage.

One of the key reasons for their success has been Salah’s goals and assists with the Egypt international contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 matches for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

There are some off-field issues for Slot to deal with though, with Liverpool trio Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah has made a number of public comments about his future in recent weeks as he pushes Liverpool to give him the contract that he wants.

The Egyptian even described himself as “more out than in” at Liverpool but Carragher is still optimistic that the Reds forward will stay and sign a new deal.

Carragher said on the Stick To Football podcast: “I love Mo Salah, he’s one of the best players in the world, but the reason I say this is because of his age. When you’re on that type of money and you’re talking about getting a raise – a raise isn’t 10 or 20 grand a week.

“How many attackers do Real Madrid have, Barcelona are in dire straits financially, PSG are nowhere near the team Liverpool are – there are only four or five teams that can realistically win the Champions League and Liverpool are one of them.

“He will stay as I’m not sure there are too many options. He’s not ready to go to Saudi (Arabia) – he can do that in three years’ time. Salah is that driven as a footballer to win the record of most goals – or whatever that may be for Liverpool.”

Salah’s wages are a potential stumbling block as Liverpool attempt to negotiate a new contract and Carragher thinks the forward should sign a new two-year deal on the same money.

Carragher added: “Good luck to him, he deserves it, he’s one of the best players in the world and should be paid that.

“But if you come out and say that the club haven’t done this and the club haven’t done that, then give us all (the story) and we can then we can decide (what side we’re on).

“When you talk about letting a player get to this stage of their career, we all get to that stage when you’re 32 or 33, and no one comes to you with 18 months to go talking about a new deal.

“My point is that we know they’re in discussions, he did this two years ago where he tried to put pressure on the club.

“He’s a world-renowned superstar and I’m desperate for him to stay, but I’m looking at it from the club’s point of view where we don’t know who’s in the right or wrong.

“If you want to put something out there that the club haven’t offered you a contract, then tell us what you want, be transparent and we can then all pick sides.

“Me personally, I think he should stay on the same amount of money and give him a two-year deal. Now, the club might be offering him one year and he might want three – we don’t know what it is. I’ve tried to get information from the club because I knew I’d be asked about it, but they’re not giving anything away.”