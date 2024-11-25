‘Disappointed’ Liverpool star Salah admits he’s ‘more out than in’ at Anfield in rare interview

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists he’s “more out than in” at Anfield after revealing he hasn’t “received any offers” to stay at the club.

The Egypt international has been in good form once again this season with Salah contributing 12 goals and ten assists in 18 matches in all competitions.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the current season with no concrete signs that he will stay or go.

Liverpool are reluctant to offer long-term deals to players in their 30s but the 32-year-old will feel like he deserves a lucrative contract because of his continued brilliant form in a Reds shirt.

After scoring the winning goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 on November 2, Salah hinted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain in a cryptic message on social media.

Salah wrote: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

But now Salah has been clearer than ever about his Liverpool future with the Egyptian claiming he’s “more out than in” after the Reds have failed to make him a renewal offer.

Salah said: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”