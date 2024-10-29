Liverpool star seen ‘cursing’ Arne Slot and branding him ‘crazy’ as another player thrives

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was seen “cursing” about Arne Slot on a pre-season training camp in the summer, according to reports.

The Egypt international does not appear to be troubled by the fact he has yet to receive a renewal offer to extend a contract which is due to expire in the summer and, having set a new Liverpool record of 20-plus goals for seven-successive seasons, his start to the new campaign means he is already well on his way to extending that.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad made an offer to buy Salah – who has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 12 matches in all competitions this term – for £150m just over a year ago with Liverpool making it clear at the time he wasn’t for sale.

Speculation was around over the most recent summer transfer window too but there was very little in the way of concrete interest and now rumours have begun over whether Salah will sign a new deal or leave for free next June.

A recent report in Football Insider claimed that Salah ‘wants a mega-money three-year deal’ to remain at Liverpool with the Reds usually cautious about handing out long-term contracts to players in their 30s.

There were worries that Salah and the rest of the Liverpool squad could struggle to adjust to a new manager after Jurgen Klopp left Anfield at the end of last season.

But Slot has led the Reds to seven wins from their opening nine Premier League matches with Liverpool currently one point behind leaders Manchester City after their 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

It has not been easy for Slot though with De Telegraaf journalist Marcel van der Kraan insisting that Salah was seen “cursing” the Liverpool boss over the summer.

Van der Kraan said on the De Telegraaf’s Kick Off podcast: “Salah was cursing in the summer about all that Slot wanted from him.

“‘You’re crazy,’ Salah said at one point. That was about the intensity Slot demands, what all the strikers have to do in terms of work. I heard this from guys who were at that training camp.”

But other players embraced Slot’s style straight away with the former Feyenoord manager taking Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez under his wing from the off.

Van der Kraan added: “Núñez had been written off by Jürgen Klopp, but the first thing Slot saw: that boy can run. I need that for chasing down opponents. That’s something that Núñez can do wonderfully.

“You saw Núñez laying a fantastic ball for Salah [against Arsenal]. Those two strikers Slot has been so busy with in the summer do make sure he plays evenly.”