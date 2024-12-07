According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a blow as their ‘renewal offer’ to Mohamed Salah has been deemed ‘not enough’ as he is ‘demanding’ more.

Salah is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as the Egypt international is in the final year of his contract.

It’s been reported that Salah’s ‘preference’ is to stick with Liverpool, but he has been outspoken about his future and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extension.

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed ‘Salah and Virgil van Dijk are likely to sign new Liverpool contracts following latest talks’.

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, remains 50-50 over a potential move to Real Madrid and there is less confidence about his future at Liverpool. ‘Recent performances have proven how important both Salah, 32, and Van Dijk, 33, are to Arne Slot’s side, and there are concerns about the price it would cost to replace them. ‘It has also been said that getting contract negotiations out of the way at this stage would allow everybody at the club to focus on their title challenge.’

Despite this, a report in Spain has shed light on the ‘renewal offer’ that will be proposed to Salah by Liverpool.

The report claims ‘Liverpool are working to ensure his continuity with a renewal offer that would include a salary of 18 million euros per year, but this ‘figure might not be enough to convince the player’.

This is because Salah is ‘asking’ for a salary of around 25 million euros per year and this ‘demand’ has given Liverpool a ‘dilemma’.

