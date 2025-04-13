Salah demands ‘two star signings’ at Liverpool with Reds board ‘willing to address the requests’

Mohamed Salah has reportedly demanded two new signings at Liverpool from rival Premier League clubs after signing a new contract at Anfield.

The Reds have been in amazing form so far this season with Arne Slot guiding them to top spot in the Premier League ahead of their final seven matches.

Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield on Sunday as they look to increase their lead over second-placed Arsenal to 13 points.

Victory over the Hammers would top off a brilliant week for the Reds with the Premier League leaders announcing that Salah has signed a new contract on Friday, while there are rumours that Virgil van Dijk is also close to agreeing fresh terms.

Now their contract situations are sorted, Liverpool can start planning for the summer transfer window with Slot targeting a number of new signings.

And now reports in Spain claim that Salah has ‘asked’ Liverpool to complete ‘two star signings’ in the summer in order to build a side capable of winning the Champions League.

The report claims:

‘According to sources close to the dressing room, Salah has proposed two key reinforcements to the board to continue fighting for everything: Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Bournemouth center-back Marcos Senesi. ‘Two additions that would strengthen the team’s core strengths, with a view to maintaining its dominance in England and improving its performance in Europe.’

The report adds:

‘Salah, as a key figure in the locker room, has wanted to take advantage of his continued presence to drive improvements in the project. Isak, with his mobility and goalscoring ability, would be a perfect complement to the attack; while Senesi, a left-footed player with excellent ball control, would strengthen a defense that struggled at key moments. Two profiles that fit Slot’s offensive and high-pressing philosophy.

‘Salah’s request reflects a long-term vision: to keep Liverpool among Europe’s elite for years to come. After flirting with clubs in Saudi Arabia and other European giants, the Egyptian has opted to stay, but he does so with clear demands and unwavering ambition. He wants a team capable of winning the Champions League again, and he knows that achieving this requires a leap in quality. ‘The board is willing to address the requests of their star player, aware that he remains essential both on the pitch and in terms of their overall image. Renewing Salah’s contract and bringing in Isak and Senesi would send an unequivocal message: Liverpool not only wants to maintain its current success, but also build a dominant project in Europe.’

After signing his new contract, Salah told the club’s official website: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”