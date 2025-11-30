Arne Slot has dropped Mohamed Salah to the bench for Liverpool’s trip to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Salah’s performances have been heavily criticised this campaign. The Egyptian has only registered four goals and two assists in the Premier League after scoring 29 and assisting 18 in 2024/25.

He helped Liverpool win the title at a canter but his poor form has contributed to the Reds falling down the table. Heading into matchday 13, they were as low as 12th.

Liverpool’s poor title defence in F365 Tables

Lost 6/6 when conceding first

Conceded 20 goals, scored 18

Top of Possession Table, averaging 61.4% per game

Slot has been under pressure to make changes to his team, with Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez and Salah all underperforming.

The Dutchman dropped Salah to the bench for the match at West Ham, but started the other four.

Joe Gomez has finally come into the side, though, starting right-back as Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool’s best performer this season by miles – moves to his natural No.10 position.

It’s the first time Salah hasn’t started in the Premier League for Liverpool since April 2024, against none other than West Ham.

Explaining his decision, Slot said: “We play four games in ten days. Sometimes Alex [Mac Allister] is on the bench, sometimes Florian [Wirtz]. This is the 11 I chose today. It’s never an easy decision to make, it’s not the first time I’ve done this.”

Salah being dropped could be the kick up the backside he desperately needs to get his season up and running.

In this fixture last season, Liverpool were convincing 5-0 winners as Salah scored one and assisted two.

However, their form this season has been abysmal, and they have lost five on the bounce in London. This season, they’ve been beaten in the capital by Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Brentford, after defeats to Chelsea and Fulham last term.

Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka believes it’s easier for Salah to be dropped than for Van Dijk.

“Van Dijk and Salah are both underperforming,” he said. “Virgil is probably getting away with it a bit more because of Konate.

“As far as Salah, this is always the case with him. He can go missing at times but his figures and stats and numbers were ridiculous.

“Whether the contracts gave them the drive to get the deal – I’m not saying they haven’t got the drive anymore – but they’ve signed a striker. Isak is used to Newcastle playing for Isak. Getting the wide men wide, putting the ball in the box. Salah is not that guy.”

