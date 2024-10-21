Liverpool: Salah drops ‘mega-money’ contract demand as FSG stance on Saudi ‘agreement’ surfaces

According to reports, Egypt international Mohamed Salah is demanding a ‘mega-money’ contract, while Liverpool are ‘unconcerned’ by recent speculation.

Three key Liverpool stars have entered the final year of their contracts as the futures of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in doubt heading into 2025.

Salah has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent windows, but a European giant recently joined the race to sign him.

The 32-year-old benefitted from having a free summer as he’s made a sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign. He scored in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, so he has ten goal involvements in his eight Premier League outings.

After starring in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Man Utd last month, Salah indicated that this will be his last year at Anfield. However, it’s since emerged that he made this statement to put pressure on the club as his preference is to stay beyond the end of this campaign.

A new report from Football Insider claims Salah ‘wants a mega-money three-year deal’ as he is ‘holding out’ for a new Liverpool contract.

The report has also revealed Liverpool’s stance on claims of an ‘agreement’ with a Saudi Pro League club.

‘The Merseyside giants are unconcerned by reports that the forward, 32, has already agreed terms with a Saudi club. ‘Liverpool believe Salah’s first choice is to extend beyond his current agreement, which runs until the end of the season. ‘Sources say the record-breaking 32-year-old forward wants “three more years” at the club where he has reached legendary status on the back of his goalscoring exploits. That would take him at Anfield until the summer of 2027, when he will turn 35.’

