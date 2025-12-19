It has been claimed that Mohamed Salah’s ‘fast-track’ exit from Premier League giants Liverpool in next month’s window has suddenly become ‘more likely’.

It remains to be seen whether Salah will still be a Liverpool player by the end of next month’s transfer window.

Towards the end of last season, Salah penned a new two-year contract to commit himself to Liverpool until 2027 as he was one of the top performers in the Premier League.

However, Salah’s form has drastically declined at the start of this season as he has been one of Liverpool’s many problems in a disappointing start to the 2025/26 campaign.

This situation has boiled over in recent weeks, with head coach Arne Slot making the difficult decision to name Salah on the bench for three consecutive Premier League games.

Salah hit out at Liverpool and Slot for “throwing me under the bus” during their dire run of nine losses in 12 matches, which led to the forward being omitted from the squad completely for last week’s win against Inter Milan.

The Reds star did feature against Brighton at the weekend and performed well after holding peace talks with Slot, but he has now headed to the African Cup of Nations.

There may not be a resolution to this saga until this tournament ends, but a report from Football Insider claims a ‘fast-track’ transfer in January is now ‘more likely’, with former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness claiming that Brendan Rodgers’ move to the Saudi Pro League is a ‘big signal’.

“Well, interesting news now is that Brendan Rodgers has gone to Saudi with one of the clubs I know very well. James Bisgrove, the former Rangers CEO, is the CEO at Al-Qadsiah. They’re really funded and run by Aramco, the world’s biggest company,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Fascinating situation. And James has done a superb job, I’ve got to say. Now, although Brendan Rodgers never had Salah when he was at Liverpool. I think there was about two seasons that they didn’t overlap. Nevertheless, he is the quality of a manager that would be a big signal.

“And I think that’s something that could actually speed things up for a January signing. Again, as I say, I think some of Salah’s comments were a little bit premeditated.”

Wyness can also see Salah’s situation “slipping until the summer”, but “we could see something in January”.

“His agent’s very clever. Ramy Abbas Issa is well known and a very good operator. And so if they knew that something like Brendan was coming down there,” Wyness added.

“So they’ve got a top quality manager who knows how to handle Premier League players and has done it very successfully, and Liverpool players obviously, then I think that is another condition that would point to something happening in January.

“I think there’s been a lot of talk, this has been going on for the last few seasons, so it won’t be hard to resurrect offers that everybody knows are acceptable.

“So I think we could see something happening in January. But of course, it could easily slip until the summer. It depends what both parties want and what makes sense.

“But there will definitely be something happening either in January or in the summer, that’s for sure.”