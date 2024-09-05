Former Liverpool team-mate helps Salah make final Reds decision: ‘Even if it means more money’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly against a move to the Saudi Pro League after watching Sadio Mane’s spell in the Middle East.

Salah’s goal in the 3-0 win over Manchester United meant for the first time in his eight seasons at the club he had found the net in the opening three matches of the campaign.

He does not appear to be troubled by the fact he has yet to receive a renewal offer to extend a contract which is due to expire in the summer and, having set a new Liverpool record of 20-plus goals for seven-successive seasons, his start to the new campaign means he is already well on his way to extending that.

There have been many rumours over the past couple of years that he could leave Liverpool before the end of his contract in the summer of 2025.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad made a huge £150m offer to sign Salah just over a year ago but Liverpool made it clear that he was not for sale.

There has been speculation in the past that Salah would like a move to the Saudi Pro League but a fresh report from the Liverpool Echo insists that the Egypt international ‘would like to sign a new contract with Liverpool’.

And a big reason for him making that decision is the experiences of former Liverpool team-mate Mane, who made the move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in 2023.

The Liverpool Echo insists that Salah has watched the Senegal international’s reputation decline and that, among other factors, has put him off a move to the Middle East.

Paul Gorst wrote in the Liverpool Echo: