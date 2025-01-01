According to reports, Mohamed Salah has received a huge ‘offer’ to leave Premier League giants Liverpool from Ligue Un outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer amid interest from clubs in Europe and the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool are desperate to keep the world-class forward, who has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season.

32-year-old Salah has grabbed 20 goals and 17 assists in his 26 appearances for Arne Slot’s side, who have moved clear at the top of the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same position as Salah, but it’s been suggested that the centre-back and forward are most likely to stick around beyond this season.

READ: Nailing Ten Hag and Sir Southgate but getting Arteta, Howe and Salah so wrong – revisiting 2024 predictions



On Wednesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted Liverpool are “confident” of reaching an agreement with Salah and Van Dijk.

“Liverpool keep negotiating also with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah,” Romano said.

“Liverpool maintain their stance – they are confident to make it happen with Salah and Van Dijk, but there is still no breakthrough in talks.

“So, there is more work for them to do on those deals.”

Despite this, French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin claims Salah has received an offer from PSG that is better than Liverpool’s proposal for two reasons.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Slot ‘unimpressed’ with one star for two ‘alarming’ reasons after ‘desperate’ transfer

👉 Liverpool transfers: Slot makes flying Forest star ‘top target’ amid ‘concrete interest’ in January swoop

👉 A New Year’s Resolution for each Big Six manager as Amorim sacks off flops, Slot frees one star

Gaudin said: “PSG are very keen to sign the Egyptian this summer and are offering him 500,000 € per week for three seasons!

“While Liverpool are offering him a slightly lower extension over two seasons with 400,000 € per week.”

One advantage in Liverpool’s favour is that PSG does not offer an exciting sporting project, but Danny Murphy has told Slot how to replace the Egypt international.

Murphy said: ”Semenyo’s potentially a very good player. I think there’s only two ways of replacing Salah really – one is to get someone who you think is potentially going to be as effective. There’s not many of those out there.

“Maybe if you could get Rodrygo from Real Madrid, or someone like that who’s got this wonderful ability and talent to beat people and score goals. Even he hasn’t got the numbers that Salah gets.

“If they can’t get someone who’s already playing at the top level in the Champions League, winning trophies and being successful, then I think you’re probably better by bringing in two players.”

Murphy continued: “The other option is to replace him with two players.

“I think the young boy at Southampton looks like a superstar. Tyler Dibling. Quick,strong, good left foot, likes playing on the right, comes inside.

“If someone in the Premier League, playing at the top of his game and deserves to be playing at a higher level, I would probably put Jarrod Bowen ahead of Semenyo. I think he’s more reliable, more experienced, more of a goal threat and I think he’d thrive in a better team. He’s a wonderful finisher, he’s quick, his link up play is good.

“That would probably be the way I’d go. I’d go for someone who’s established in the Premier League and then a younger one to be competitive rather than getting one to replace Salah.”