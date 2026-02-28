Salah ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool as Reds stance on free transfer is clear

Mohamed Salah is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window after his outburst in December, according to reports.

The Egyptian has been an incredible servant to the Reds with Salah contributing 252 goals 429 appearances since joining from Roma in a deal worth £43m in 2017.

During that time, Salah has won all sorts of different individual accolades and helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, one League Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

There have been rumours for a few years now that Salah could depart for the Saudi Arabia as they look to make the Egypt international the face of their league.

It looked even more likely in December when Salah came out after their match against Leeds and accused Liverpool of making him a scapegoat for recent team performances and insisted he didn’t have a relationship with Arne Slot.

He was dropped from the squad for the following match in the Champions League before talks with Slot, and the Liverpool hierarchy, saw him welcomed back for their next match against Brighton, where he was serenaded by the Kop.

Salah has not been as effective this season and the summer seems like a natural time for the Egyptian to depart with the 33-year-old having one year left on his deal at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Salah’s situation earlier this month, he told his YouTube channel: “Clubs from Saudi Arabia will be back for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. They’re going to be back in conversations. Al-Ittihad could be one of them.

“Of course, they lose a superstar like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Obviously, not a striker, but still a superstar, still a world-class player in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“And they didn’t have time to replace them with absolute superstars, of course, with very good players, including also on Youssef En-Nesyri for sure from Fenerbahce, but they need probably a big name, and so Mohamed Salah could be a part of the conversation in the summer…”

Romano added: “I’m told that there could be more Saudi clubs attentive and keen on Mohamed Salah. Let’s see also see from the MLS if some club decided to enter the conversation and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting summer around the Egyptian winger. In general, at the end, nothing materialised in terms of official proposals or concrete possibilities.

“So, Mohamed Salah ended up staying at Liverpool. But of course, in the summer, the story could be different.”

And now BBC Sport claims that ‘a summer departure is increasingly likely’ for Salah but that it ‘ultimately depends on genuine interest and whether Salah’s wage demands can be met’.

The report adds: ‘Saudi Arabia and the USA are possible options and Liverpool will not want him to leave on a free transfer next year.’

After being brought off in their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, Salah could find himself out of their side against West Ham on Saturday.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer thinks Slot has a difficult decision to make as Salah “hasn’t been anywhere near” his best this season.

Shearer told Betfair: “It’s been a really poor season up to now for Liverpool. But it has to be a good sign when they were as poor as they were last weekend against Forest and still came away winning the game.

“How many times have we said that the sign of a good team is winning when they’re not playing well? That was a big win in more ways than one for Liverpool last weekend.

“There is a question mark over Mo Salah and whether he deserves to be in the team or not. I guess we’ll have to wait and see, but he hasn’t been anywhere near what he has done in previous seasons.”

