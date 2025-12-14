Salah ‘informed’ of Liverpool transfer plan as Reds ‘officially open talks’ over Premier League star

Liverpool have ‘officially opened talks’ with Bournemouth over ‘payment structure’ to a potential deal for Antoine Semenyo in January, according to reports.

The Reds have had a disappointing season to date in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side winning just eight of their 16 matches.

Liverpool had the added stress of Mohamed Salah criticising the club last weekend for “throwing him under the bus” with the Egyptian also claiming his relationship with Slot was broken.

Salah was dropped from the squad for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in midweek but, after talks on Friday, he was reinstated to the bench against Brighton and provided an assist.

Despite it now looking likely that Salah will remain for the rest of the season, Liverpool have reportedly ‘informed’ him that they plan on signing a new winger in the January transfer window.

Semenyo has been their top target for a few months now and recent reports have insisted that Liverpool had matched the personal terms offered by Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract ahead of January but it has been claimed by a reliable transfer account on X that Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ over a potential ‘payment structure’ to the deal.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Liverpool have officially opened talks with Bournemouth regarding Antoine Semenyo’s payment structure. Mo Salah was informed during the peace talks that the club’s plan is to sign a winger who can play on both sides. Big news.’

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons other teams could join Liverpool and the Citizens in the race for Semenyo ahead of the winter market.

Borson said: “It wouldn’t surprise me particularly. I would think a few clubs will be interested at the £65m price this time of year, just to bolster their squads.

“Whether it’s City, I don’t know. I think Semenyo, they may say, ‘Well, there’s an opportunity to bring a signing forward from the summer. The release clause is manageable.’

“I mean, certainly Bournemouth and I guess himself seem to have gone a little bit off the boil since all of the press was out there.

“It wouldn’t surprise me, but likewise if we found out he’s going to Spurs for example, that would also fit.

“I can’t see really any of the other big players being in for him at £65m. Maybe Newcastle. But I don’t know where squad fit wise that works, although he is a flexible player.

“I think it’s possible, but it’s also possible he doesn’t move in this window. There is a release clause in the summer, which I actually think is less, so there is a chance that it just waits until the summer.”