Liverpool: Insider reveals ‘massive news’ as Reds look to offer Salah new deal; Saudi transfer wobbling

Liverpool want to extend Mohamed Salah’s contract ahead of the new season as they look to keep one of their star players, according to reports.

The Reds squad could be set for some big changes in the summer with Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield and widespread reports indicating Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will be his replacement.

Salah’s heated exchange with Klopp in their 2-2 draw against West Ham over the weekend has led to discussion about whether the Egypt international will remain at the Premier League club beyond the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at the end of this season and there is interest from the Saudi Pro League again with rumours they will have to pay in excess of £70m to lure him away from Anfield.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last summer with rumours that they were willing to go up to £200m but transfer insider Alex Crook insists that the Reds want Salah to stay and are even hoping to renew his contract.

Crook told talkSPORT: “I think this is massive news not just for Liverpool but for the Premier League as well as for this summer’s transfer window.

“It does look as if Liverpool are confident Salah will stay at Anfield at least for the final year of his contract.

“I think ideally they’d like to tie him down to an extension to that deal rather than let him walk out as a free agent at the end of next season. Even sources in Saudi Arabia are suggesting they’re not as confident as perhaps they once were that they could prise Salah away this summer.

“What I’m being told by sources at Liverpool is just because the manager is leaving, it doesn’t mean that the star player is walking out of the door as well.”

Another transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has also revealed that Liverpool want Salah to stay, especially now Michael Edwards is back at the club.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool’s intention is very clear – they want to continue with Mohamed Salah. Michael Edwards is now back at the club and he’s a big fan of Salah, having signed him from Roma back in 2017. Edwards still wants to continue with Salah, and he believes the Egyptian can be an important part of the present and future project at Liverpool.

“A new contract for Salah could even be a topic of discussion, but we’ll have to wait for there to be a direct meeting between Salah and Liverpool. New manager Arne Slot will be involved in this discussion, for sure, so let’s see how this will go.

“Salah has always been super committed and super professional, let’s see how it will be in this meeting, but Liverpool will send a clear message to Salah – that they want to continue with him.”