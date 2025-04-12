Liverpool believe Mohamed Salah signing his contract extension increases their chance of landing Alexander Isak from Newcastle this summer.

In a statement, the club said: ‘Liverpool FC can announce Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract that will keep him with the club beyond the 2024-25 season.

‘The forward, who is enjoying another stellar campaign for the Reds, has committed his future by putting pen to paper on the deal.’

Salah revealed the two reasons he opted to sign a new deal at Anfield.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah told Liverpool’s official website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

There has been widespread speculation as to who might be in line to replace Salah at Anfield, but now the Egyptian has extended his deal, Liverpool will focus on other positions, with a striker to replace the out-of-favour Darwin Nunez thought to be a priority.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is high on their list of targets and while the £150m the Magpies want for the Sweden international may well put him out of reach, TBR Football claim the Reds ‘are still fully intent in getting a deal for Isak over the line’.

‘The best-case scenario plan was Salah staying at Anfield and Isak also joining’, the report claims.

The report adds:

‘TBR Football sources understand that the feeling at Liverpool is that Salah’s new contract could actually inspire Isak to join the Reds. ‘Liverpool’s success in retaining Salah – with Virgil van Dijk set to also stay – shows the Anfield side’s intent to keep challenging for trophies.’

And Liverpool are also interested in adding a new midfielder to their ranks according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

It’s claimed the Reds have their eye on the ‘most valuable Italian footballer’, Nicolo Barella, who ‘can’t be worth less than €100m.’

Barella played a starring role in helping Inter to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash this week and the report detailed his impact on the game.

‘Wherever you turned, it was all 23 (Barella’s number). Back-heel and toe, like a dancer who softened his steps and charmed teammates, opponents, fans, everyone.’

Manchester City are also named in the report as looking at the 28-year-old, but it’s Liverpool ‘above all’ are the ‘most interested’ in striking a deal.