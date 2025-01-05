Serie A giants Juventus have jumped to the front of the queue to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Reds star has been in incredible form so far this season with Salah contributing 17 goals and 13 assists in 18 Premier League matches as Arne Slot’s men sit top of the table.

It’s been an incredible first six months in charge for Slot and the Dutchman could hardly have wished for a better start as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The only problem Slot has had is the ongoing contract situations of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk with all three players allowed to leave Liverpool for free in the summer.

The Liverpool trio can also now speak to foreign clubs this month with the view to signing pre-contract agreeements elsewhere, unless the Reds can tempt them to stay with attractive terms.

Salah has made a number of hints in recent months that it could be his last year at Anfield unless Liverpool can improve their contract offers for him.

And speaking earlier this week, Salah insisted it’s his “last year” at Liverpool, he told Sky Sports:”It’s my last year at the club and I want to do something special for the city.

“It’s the last six months. There is no progress [on contract talks]. We are far away from any progress, so we just have to wait and see.”

Paris Saint-Germain have been rumoured to be interested in Salah and have reportedly made him a big offer to make the move to the French capital in the summer.

However, Spanish publication Fichajes (via Football Transfers) claims that Salah is ‘almost certain to leave Liverpool and Juventus have surprisingly jumped to the front of the queue for his free transfer signing’.

It is understood that the Serie A giants ‘have officially joined the race to sign Salah on a free transfer this summer and have immediately jumped to the front of the queue’.

Juventus, who have been struggling in front of goal this season, have ‘earmarked Salah as the superstar to resurrect their ailing fortunes’ and ‘are confident of getting their man’.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons injuries to Salah and Van Dijk are the only way that the Reds’ season could be derailed.

Murphy told BonusCodeBets.co.uk: “So far, so good, it’s been a phenomenal start. The only thing I can see for Liverpool falling away or jeopardizing the potential success is really bad injuries.

“If you were to have an unfortunate spate of injuries where Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were out for a period, that would make things difficult because the numbers tell you how reliant they are on Salah for goals and assists. Virgil marshals the team brilliantly from the back and gives them the security that nobody else can quite do.

“There’s always a risk that you can lose as the season goes on that you can lose your best players. We’ve seen that with Man City. Arsenal struggled early on without Ødegaard, now Saka’s injured. It’s the same for all the teams.”