Liverpool told get let Salah leave as he’s ‘not world class’ with the Reds forward ‘off’ to Saudi

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney doesn’t rate Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as “world class” as he discusses the Egyptian’s future.

The Egypt international has been in good form once again this season with Salah contributing ten goals and ten assists in 16 matches in all competitions.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the current season with no concrete signs that he will stay or go.

Liverpool are reluctant to offer long-term deals to players in their 30s but the 32-year-old will feel like he deserves a lucrative contract because of his continued brilliant form in a Reds shirt.

After scoring the winning goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 on November 2, Salah hinted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain in a cryptic message on social media.

Salah wrote: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

And former Everton CEO Keith Wyness revealed yesterday that he’s “hearing” Salah will leave Liverpool and move to the Saudi Pro League in the Middle East.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Liverpool will be managing this. They’ll be having discussions with [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, [Virgil] Van Dijk and Salah in the background.

“But I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East. That is what I am being told.

“Liverpool are managing the media spin. [Arne] Slot will have a much stronger opinion on these matters, and his voice will be heard on these issues more and more after his good start.”

Deeney would allow Salah to leave if he continues to break the Liverpool wage structure as he doesn’t believe the Egyptian is world class.

The former Watford striker said on talkSPORT: “I think Mohamed Salah is excellent, he’s a pivotal part for Liverpool and they should never have let it [his expiring contract] get to this situation.

“But I understand that there’s a financial structure around what they want to try and keep to.

“My argument has always been that I just don’t think he’s world class.

“But world class is just a different opinion, what I think of world class is would I want my kids to play like that player? That’s what I think is world class.

“If I was asking my kids who want to be forwards, I would be saying I would like them to look at what Vinicius Jr does as opposed to Mohamed Salah.

“But his goals that he [Salah] scores, he scores an unbelievable amount of goals, he’s highly effective, but that’s just my opinion.

“He’s probably going to turn around and say, ‘Who the f*** is Troy?,’ and fair play to him, but that’s my opinion.”

Deeney added: “He’s massive in the Middle East. He’s a huge, huge draw, but we look at it solely from a league perspective.

“But think about how many times this guy gets hammered for just posting pictures on Christmas day. All of that goes away and there are so many nuanced pieces to it.

“At this stage of his career I don’t think he’s going for money, I could be wrong, but I don’t think he’s going for money.

“I think he’s going where he’s motivated and going to have the best life for his wife and kids.

“Whatever he chooses to do he’s earned the right to do that, and if he decides to not play for Liverpool again, he’ll still be a Liverpool legend.”