Salah ‘increasingly likely’ to ‘quit’ Liverpool after latest update; Saudi club ‘hopeful’ of De Bruyne signing

Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

It’s looking more and more likely that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the Premier League club in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds spent the last few weeks of the last transfer window rejecting reports that the Egypt international was going to leave the club before the deadline.

Liverpool, who beat Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League last night, turned down a £150m bid for Salah from Al-Ittihad with the Saudi Pro League side pushing the Reds all the way until the final day of the market.

But the Premier League side stood firm on their stance that he was going nowhere with Salah – who is one of the highest paid players in the Premier League – remaining silent on the speculation.

There have been more rumours since that Al-Ittihad will come back in for Salah over the next two transfer windows but Salah’s performances remain unaffected by the reports.

The 31-year-old has contributed nine goals and four assists in 12 matches in all competitions this season with Salah remaining absolutely vital to Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

But now Football Insider claims that Salah is ‘increasingly likely to quit Liverpool next year with Saudi Pro League officials working behind the scenes to sign both him and fellow superstar Kevin De Bruyne’.

A source has told the website that Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia is ‘expected to go through’ next year with a £225m bid reportedly being prepared for next summer.

Saudi Arabian officials ‘have sounded out’ De Bruyne too ‘about a potential move’ as they look to bring more world superstars to the Middle East.

It is understood that De Bruyne is ‘a serious target for Saudi Pro League officials as they attempt to grow the profile of their fledgeling football operation worldwide’ and they are ‘set to step up their pursuit’ of the Belgium international in 2024.

The report adds ‘that league officials are hoping to lure him to the Middle East next summer and are hopeful of persuading him to make the move.’

Salah made history in Liverpool’s victory over Toulouse on Thursday night as he came off the bench to score his 43rd goal in major European competitions for the Reds, which is the most scored by any player for an English club.

Reacting to their win over the French side, Klopp told reporters: “It’s really easy to fall in love with this team because there is a lot of excitement there.

“You saw in the moments where it was difficult. Most of the time we were in complete control.

“We made good goals, nobody got hurt, perfect night. We could bring the kids on.”