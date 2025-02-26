Liverpool star Salah appears to drop another massive exit hint: ‘I gave it all to the fans’

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has dropped another huge hint that his time at Anfield could be coming to an end this season.

The Reds have been having a brilliant first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman guiding them to first place in the Premier League table, 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

It has not been all rosy for Slot, though, with the contract situations of Liverpool trio Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk causing him a headache.

All three are key players and yet to sign new deals, with their current contracts running out at the end of the season and the trio have been able to talk to foreign clubs since the beginning of January.

They would all be a big loss for Liverpool but the Reds would find it particularly tricky to replace Salah’s 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

There were rumours on Tuesday that Salah is ‘negotiating behind Liverpool’s back to sign for a European giant’, specifically Serie A side Inter Milan.

Earlier this season, Salah said that it’s his “last year” at Liverpool after becoming frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract.

And in a fresh interview with former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman, Salah once again appeared to hint at his time coming to an end on Merseyside.

Salah told TNT Sports: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked again by McManaman if there had been any progress on a new contract at Liverpool, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

Speaking about Salah’s future at Liverpool, Arne Slot said on Tuesday: “Mo has had some outstanding seasons here at Liverpool and we hope he can continue that for a long period of time. But to do that, first he has to extend his contract, of course.

“You can look at it in both ways. You can say the better he does, the more expensive he might become…”

When asked about breaking records with the club, Salah added: “If I stay in this country, I will think about it. But so far, I’m just thinking about winning the Premier League, and we’ll see at the end of the season.”