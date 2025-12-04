Salah now at Liverpool ‘breaking point’ as Carragher is branded ‘pathetic’ over comments

Jamie Redknapp reckons Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is now at “breaking point” at Anfield and he’d be “amazed” if the Egyptian sees out his contract.

The Reds have been in terrible form over the last few months with Arne Slot’s side winning just four of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool are so far off the levels of last season, which saw them win the Premier League title in Slot’s first season, while Salah contributed 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions.

The Egyptian has provided five goals and three assists this term but he, like many other Liverpool players, has been off the pace in a majority of matches.

Slot benched him for their 2-0 win against West Ham over the weekend and their 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Salah did climb off the bench at half-time to replace Cody Gakpo against the Black Cats but Redknapp reckons the Egypt international has reached a “breaking point” that will see him leave Anfield soon.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “Salah is a Premier League great, a Liverpool great and that’s why I don’t think this is going to end well. It will be a difficult situation now because the manager, when you’ve got someone who is so good, so important to the team, in and around the dressing room and how they react and act in training.

“He’s not going to want to be on the bench, he hasn’t signed this contract to see his career out. He wants to play week in, week out.

“I’ll be amazed if he sees out the last two years of his contract, or year and a half. I don’t think this helps the situation one bit. Nothing will surprise me in football – whether it’s in January or maybe in the summer.

“The first thing we’re all going to say is he’ll go to Saudi – he’s obviously a legend in that part of the world – or he’ll want to go to the US, but this for me now is a real breaking point in the relationship.

“He’ll feel let down and, like you say, maybe even blamed for what’s going on.

“No one is indispensable, time waits for no one, and it’s going to be difficult now.”

Jamie Carragher has been branded “pathetic” by former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce for commenting that Salah’s “legs have gone” ahead of Liverpool’s recent match against West Ham.

Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast: “Stop it. He should know better.

“He should really know better. That’s an absolutely pathetic statement, but he’s good at them, isn’t he?

“He’s good at just throwing it out there for a bit of, you know, ‘popularity’. To keep himself on the front end of it. That’s a disgrace. His legs haven’t gone.

“How can his legs go from what he did last year, having the summer off, and then his legs go this year? How can that happen? It doesn’t happen overnight.

“How does he know anyway? He doesn’t train with him, he doesn’t watch him train. He sees him play, and he might not be doing so well, but that’s like many of the Liverpool players.”

