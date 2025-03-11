Mo Salah will be a free agent in July with Barcelona the latest club linked to him.

Spanish newspaper Sport reckons Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been offered to Barcelona as the Egyptian nears the Anfield exit door.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires in the summer – along with Virgil Van Dijk’s and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s – but there has been no public update on negotiations between the club and the in-form player.

Salah, who has scored 27 goals this season, has been expected to move to Saudi Arabia if he does leave Liverpool but Sport says Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has offered his client’s services to Barcelona.

The Spanish newspaper says Salah was first offered to the La Liga team at the end of 2024 with the January transfer window about to open but no negotiations materialized.

The Camp Nou side are not averse to splashing the cash on older players but with Lamine Yamal occupying the right-wing spot, it is hard to see where Salah would fit into Hansi Flick’s plans.

With Barcelona’s financial health also being a mess, it is unclear how they would be able to afford Salah’s current £15 million a year wage. The club are still in dispute with the league over registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor as they struggle to meet La Liga’s strict financial rules.

Salah meanwhile has a reported offer of €50 million a year from Al-Hilal who want the Egyptian to replace Neymar after the Brazilian went back to Santos in January.

With full focus on their Premier League ambitions, there has been little talk about Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool of late.

Manager Arne Slot said the club “want to extend him” but Salah having just a few months left on his deal would suggest it has been hard to find an agreement.

“Everybody wants him, including us,” Slot said in January. “We want him to extend of course as well – that is clear.

“I’m not surprised that Saudi want him but I wouldn’t be surprised if other countries want him as well.

“He’s old enough and wise enough, and has done so many smart things in his career, that he will make the right decision for himself and, hopefully, for us as well.”

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold looks likely to move to Spain with strong reports linking him to Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer.

However, the inaugural Club World Cup, which kicks off in June could prompt Madrid into action with recent reports suggesting they would be open to paying Liverpool a fee if it meant they could sign the player before his contract ends in July.

The belief is that the full-back is destined for the Bernabeu but there had been hope that both Salah and club captain Van Dijk would remain at Anfield beyond this season.