Salah told he’s a ‘one-trick pony’ with ‘his best days behind him’ after Liverpool beat Brighton

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys insists Mohamed Salah is a “one-trick pony” with the Liverpool forward’s “best days behind him”.

After his outburst last weekend, Salah was brought back into the Liverpool squad to face Brighton on Saturday ahead of his departure for the Africa Cup on Nations.

Salah had hit out at Liverpool for “throwing him under the bus” after finding himself on the bench for three consecutive matches, while revealing he had no relationship with Arne Slot.

The Egypt international was left out of their squad for the trip to Italy to face Inter Milan last week but talks on Friday seem to have resolved the situation.

Salah came off the bench on 26 minutes against Brighton, for the injured Joe Gomez, and set up one of Hugo Ekitike’s goals as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

However, Keys criticised Salah for lacking the ability to morph into another style of player now that he’s at the back end of his career.

Keys said on beIN Sports: “For me one of the problems with Mo Salah is that as players age, you can often get something else from them.

“Be careful I phrase this now, he’s a one-trick pony, what you see is what you get. You’re not going to turn him into a dominant midfield player or a center forward. He’s just that (a wide player).”

Keys added: “He looks like his best days are behind him, doesn’t he?”

Reacting to Salah’s performance, Liverpool boss Slot said after the match: “He was a threat. I think the first touch was almost an assist for Mac Allister.

“He was constantly involved in the threat we had. It was pleasing to see but also not a surprise because he’s done that many times in a Liverpool shirt.”

Earlier in the week, Keys argued with former Chelsea star Ruud Guulit over Salah’s explosive interview and Jamie Carragher’s reaction to the Egyptian’s comments.

Gullit sided with Carragher, while Keys insists that Liverpool forward Salah had earned the right to voice his opinion.

Gullit said: “What is the motivation of it, do you want to leave? I think so. I have been in the same situation as him with Milan. The same thing.

“I didn’t play in the Champions League Final against Marseille. I didn’t say anything. Why? Because my team has to play, the players have to play and I have to keep my mouth shut for them.

“That is the wrong thing. You should keep it to yourself and then you have to deal with it. Now with the press before a match like this which is very important for everybody.

“Now it comes to the conclusion, he did it on purpose.”

Keys responded: “Of course he did. If Liverpool were honest, they would admit they signed him last summer with the view to selling him. Because he’s only going to be worth £50m-£80m for another season.

“He would have walked for nothing. They couldn’t afford to let Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah go for nothing. I think we’re probably reaching the conclusion the club wants and that Mo clearly does right now.

“I think he’s earned the right to tell us how he feels.”

Gullit interjected: “No, no, no. The thing is, did he play well the last couple of weeks. He played awful. He didn’t play well for a reason.

“The only thing, the same thing in the studio here they all defended Mo Salah, all of them. But I think it was not the right thing to do. Especially when you don’t play well.

“Now, if the team is playing well without Mo Salah, your trumps are over.”

Fellow pundit Andy Gray added: “I think there’s a couple of reasons. Probably himself and probably because Arne Slot has changed the way they’re playing.”

Before Keys continued: “He’s not happy with the way things are at the moment at the football club. He’s not the only one, there’s another senior professional there in exactly the same boat and he’s getting away with murder week in, week out.”