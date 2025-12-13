According to reports, Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot are ‘heading in the right direction’, but the Liverpool forward could still be sold in January.

It has been a dramatic week for Salah and Liverpool since the forward hit out at the club and Slot in a remarkable outburst following his side’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

The Liverpool star revealed he felt like he had no relationship with Slot, while the club had supposedly “thrown him under the bus” during their dire run of losing nine matches in 12 across all competitions.

It is clear that the purpose of this outburst was either to push for Slot to be sacked or to increase his game time, but it has not worked out in his favour.

Salah was omitted from Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan in midweek, though he will be involved on Saturday afternoon as the Reds host Brighton at Anfield.

READ: ‘Unique’ Liverpool have invented the concept of ‘backing the manager’ now



His return has been sanctioned after there were further talks with the player and Slot on Friday, with the head coach admitting that these discussions will “determine” whether he features against Brighton.

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning and the outcome determines how. What I need is a conversation with him and the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here.

“There’s not much more I can say. I speak to him today and the outcome determines how things will look tomorrow.

“You can try in multiple ways but I just said the next time I speak about him should be with him. I think there’s been a lot of conversations since the last week between his reps and ours.”

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims ‘Salah held positive peace talks with Slot and the pair have shaken hands after a week that threatened to plunge the club into civil war’, though the ‘situation is not resolved’ and there will be ‘further talks’ during the African Cup of Nations.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Ten summer transfer ‘fixes’ already in need of an upgrade features Gyokeres and Chelsea trio

* Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Wirtz to finally score a Premier League goal?

* Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous



A report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers has provided more details on the Salah situation, claiming he could still be sold on one condition.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: We understand that talks between Arne Slot and Mo Salah have not been successful but are heading in the right direction.

‘Salah was told his starting place is not guaranteed due to poor form & tactical change for the team, and he was unhappy with the management’s comments.

‘If the valuation is met, Salah could be sold in January. Tomorrow at Anfield could be his last game if everything falls in place with potential buyers.

‘Remember! Salah will only leave if Richard Hughes gets his valuation.’