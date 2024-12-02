Euro giants deny Salah talks after Liverpool are branded ‘pathetic’; Egyptian drops another exit hint

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have denied that they are in talks with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Reds have been in amazing form this season with Arne Slot’s side nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Man City 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Slot could not have wished for a better start as Jurgen Klopp’s successor with Liverpool now clear favourites for the title as defending champions Man City fell 11 points adrift.

Salah grabbed another goal and assist against the Citizens to take his total to 14 goals and 11 assists in 20 matches in all competitions so far this season with the 32-year-old clearly enjoying his football.

Salah, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, is out of contract at the end of the season with the Liverpool forward being linked with a move away from Anfield.

Speculation has grown in recent months that Salah could leave for Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG or a club in the Saudi Pro League next summer on a free transfer.

And Salah himself has not helped cool the rumours with a number of hints at a possible exit, while he gave an interview a week ago which revealed there had been no offers from Liverpool to keep him.

Salah said: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Mediawatch: Pep Guardiola ‘hand gesture’ as Liverpool title prediction emerges

👉 Man City star aims nasty dig at Liverpool after Guardiola ‘sacked in the morning’ calls

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool win ‘nervy as hell’ as Man City star no longer ‘camouflaged’

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

Salah dropped another sign of his uncertain future after the match against Man City, telling Sky Sports: “That was in my head. This is, up until now, the last City game I play for Liverpool [at Anfield], so I’m just going to enjoy it.”

There have been claims in recent days that PSG ‘is in talks’ with Salah’s entourage about a move to the French capital but newspaper L’Equipe insists that ‘the Parisian club denies this’.

And Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks Liverpool have been “pathetic” at handling the contract situations of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “The contract situation of their key players is a big problem for Liverpool. He turns 33 soon and probably wants a three-year deal. You can’t give someone £300,000 or £400,000 every week at this age because football changes and the legs go quickly.

“I know Salah takes care of his body well and people are like he can replicate Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of longevity. Well Ronaldo came back to this league and it was just him scoring goals and not the team doing well!

“A two-year contract would be the best choice. He can still be great next year and then maybe have an okay season after that one. What is happening at Liverpool is a joke, in footballing terms it’s criminal.

“The people in charge who are letting three of their best players run down their contracts like this should take a look at themselves because it is pathetic! This situation should have been nicked in the bud a year and a half ago or something.”