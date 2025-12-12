Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has received an incredible offer to swap Anfield for Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, according to reports.

After Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, Salah hit out at the club for making him a scapegoat for recent results and performances.

Salah started three consecutive matches on the bench and slammed the Reds for “throwing him under the bus”, while he pointed out that his relationship with Arne Slot was now broken.

The Liverpool hierarchy and Slot made a joint decision to leave Salah out of their squad to face Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday as a punishment for his outburst.

It is unlikely that Salah will be recalled to the squad for their match against Brighton at the weekend with the Egypt international heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days.

That has led to speculation that Salah could be sold by Liverpool with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Major League soccer particularly interested in a transfer.

A report in one British newspaper today insisted that Salah was seen ‘grilling’ former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson on what it’s like to play in Saudi Arabia after this short spell in the Middle East.

And now a reliable X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 690k followers insists that a club in Saudi Arabia have already offered Salah a deal worth £2.5m a week to move to the Middle East, that’s £130m a year.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Saudi club have offered contract package to @MoSalah. £2.5m a week salary Full images right.’

Not everyone would welcome the signing of Salah in Saudi Arabia with owner of Al Kholood, Ben Harburg, insisting the Liverpool forward has shown some toxicity recently.

When asked about a move for Salah, Harburg said: “I do think there’s already, even amongst the public, much more apprehension around his coming into the league.

“He’s 33 years old, he got paid a boatload a year or so ago, whatever it was, and has underperformed massively since then.

“He doesn’t strike me as a great team player. As an owner, when I look at the way he behaved there … if a player isn’t performing, they’re not going to be in the starting line up. We don’t put people in the starting line up based on what they did three seasons ago or even last season.

“All that, to me, combines for a fairly toxic combination of factors. So I would rather he not come here. I’m sure some people like his star power, he’s from the region, but my sentiment is that he is not a fit for our league.

“I would rather, if it were between him and Vinicius, I’d take Vinicius.

“I’m hoping we go after those 25-year-old next wave players rather than guys like Salah who definitely this would be the last stop on his career.”