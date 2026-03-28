Reliable journalist confirms ‘preferred’ Salah successor as Liverpool ‘fight’ Newcastle for striker

Liverpool are lining up a move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as one of their ‘top three preferred successors’ to Mohamed Salah, according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds announced earlier this week that Salah will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after nine years at the Premier League club.

Liverpool have made his future clear early so that Reds fans have the opportunity to properly say goodbye to the living legend before the end of the season.

The Merseysiders have been planning for his potential departure for a long time with rumours of interest from the Saudi Pro League existing for years.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has been the name on everyone’s lips in recent months but there are doubts that the Bavarians will sell.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed earlier this week that there is “no chance” Olise will leave Bayern Munich for Liverpool in the summer.

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Falk said: “Bayern declares Olise unsellable! No Chance for Real and Fiorentino Perez. No Chance for Liverpool for their search for a Salah successor.

“I have talked with Bayern’s Head of Sport Max Eberl. He told me that they wouldn’t even consider it if an offer came in.

“He’s a Bayern Munich player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for. Bayern wants to shape the future with him.

“Eberl also confirmed to me that Olise has no release clause in his contract.”

While Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness insists that the Bundesliga outfit “won’t be contributing to them [Liverpool] playing better next year”.

Hoeness said at an AI festival on Thursday: “If that’s true… I don’t believe it is, but Liverpool spent 500 million this year and are having a very bad season. So we won’t be contributing to them playing better next year.

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“We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans around the world, and it does them little good if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it.”

A player who could be easier to land is RB Leipzig’s Diomande, although the Bundesliga side want €100m for the Ivorian, and Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has confirmed him as a target for Liverpool.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Confirmed once again that Yan #Diomande is among the top three preferred successors to Mo Salah at Liverpool. #LFC Various talks are ongoing behind the scenes regarding several candidates. RB Leipzig are demanding up to €100 million for 19 y/o Diomande. Therefore, a move to FC Bayern is currently still unrealistic.’

Liverpool are also looking to sign a striker with Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha claiming that the Reds are ‘fighting tooth and nail’ with Newcastle United to sign Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez in the summer.

The Portuguese top-flight side have inserted a €80m release clause in Suarez’s contract but there are claims they could accept a deal closer to €60m.