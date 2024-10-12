Liverpool star Salah returns from Egypt duty amid ‘violent’ threat; Van Dijk also back after red card

Egypt international Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool after being released early from international duty.

Egypt are going well in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification group, beating Cape Verde, Botswana and Mauritania, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

105-cap star Salah scored against Mauritania on Friday but will not play on Tuesday when Egypt face the same opposition away from home.

Liverpool have confirmed in a statement that both Salah and club captain Virgil van Dijk have returned to the club.

The latter was sent off for the Netherlands against Hungary, suspending him for his side’s next Nations League match against Germany.

“Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both been released early from international duty in the current October break,” a Reds statement read.

“Salah netted for Egypt in a 2-0 victory over Mauritania in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Friday night and had been due to take part in a second fixture with the same opponents on Tuesday.

“Van Dijk, meanwhile, was dismissed for the Netherlands on the same evening after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession during the second half of a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Hungary, ruling him out of Monday’s trip to Germany.

“The pair will now take no further part in either international camp this month after the decision was made to relieve them early from their respective commitments.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Ten phenomenal last-ditch tackles, including ‘crouching tiger’ Van Dijk’s perfect timing

👉 No Alisson? No problem: Ranking of every Premier League No. 2 has Liverpool saviour third

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan confirmed this week that Salah would not play in Mauritania due to concerns over their artificial pitch.

“If any player asks me not to play on artificial turf, I will agree,” he said.

“The Mauritanian team plays hard and with violent interventions, and their field is not the best.

“If Salah specifically asks me to do so, I will agree.”

Hassan added: “I was very worried about the Mauritania match, and the pitch there is very difficult.

“Even if I don’t win there, it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that I don’t lose.”