Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed his “motivation” for this season, claiming one achievement is “necessary” before he and five teammates move on.

Salah is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer as he has entered the final six months of his Liverpool contract.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit to the Premier League giants beyond this season.

Salah has looked tired in recent matches but he’s been sensational for Liverpool this season as he’s arguably been the best player in the Premier League. He has 22 goals and 17 assists in his 31 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced forward has starred as the Reds have moved clear at the top of the Premier League.

Salah has spoken openly about his future and has indicated that this is his final season at Liverpool, though this could be a ploy to force the board to give him what he wants.

Ahead of Liverpool’s home match against Ipswich Town on Saturday, Salah has revealed his main “motivation” is to win the Premier League this season.

“My motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League,” Salah said before Liverpool’s match against Ipswich Town.

“I still believe that the team needs another trophy because almost half of the team that had been here when we won it has left.

“There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Alisson, Joe [Gomez] and Robbo [Andy Robertson], so it’s five or six players left. So I think it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go.

“I think we need another one. We won almost everything but we won [the Premier League] only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great.”

Salah also discussed scoring at least 20 goals in eight consecutive seasons, picking out a “quite hard and tricky” detail.

He continued: “That is something incredible, something I am very proud of. I worked very hard for that.

“And being also a winger and scoring goals that make a difference in the game is quite hard and people will maybe appreciate it more when they see that in the future.

“It’s quite hard and tricky because sometimes when you do things every day and every year, people just think that it’s not hard. When you do it for six, seven, eight years, people just say it’s normal to do it, but actually it’s not easy.

“It’s not easy at all because it’s very tricky to find a winger to score like 20 or 30 goals, for eight years in a row. But again, something I’m proud of.”